Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi challenge trial court verdict





PTI founder and wife sentenced to 7 years each in 'un-Islamic nikah' case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) and his wife Bushra Bibi (C, L) sign bail bonds for various cases, at a registration office of the Lahore High Court in Lahore on July 17 2023. Founder of the AFPPTI, his wife was indicted on February 3. Bushra calls for the verdict to be overturned. Maneka's late filing of the complaint raises doubts, says Bushra.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday filed a separate petition in the district and sessions court challenging the verdict in the nikah case “ non-Islamic,” delivered earlier this month.

The former first couple's appeals will be marked in court today, as they addressed the court weeks after a trial court handed them sentences of seven years and fined 500,000 rupees each on February 3.

Bushra Bibi filed her appeal through her lawyers Usman Gill, Khalid Yusuf and Salman Safdar, seeking a reversal of the decision.

The petition by the PTI founder's wife said the judgment given by civil judge Qudratullah on February 3 was contrary to the facts, while the indictment issued against Bushra on January 16 was also illegal.

She adds that the objection of incompetence was rejected without giving reasons and that the civil court did not conduct the trial correctly.

“Bushra Bibi reserves the right to request acquittal,” it is specified.

The petition further mentioned that the complainant and Bushra Bibi's former husband Khawar Maneka filed her complaint six years after her marriage to Khan, while a similar application was filed earlier by another complainant.

“The trial court respected the rules of appeal, disregarding Sharia law on divorce,” the plea states.

He added that the statements of complainant Khawar Maneka and witnesses kept changing, while Mufti Saeed could not prove his claim of a second nikah between Bushra and Khan.

The late filing of the complaint raises doubts, while the civil judge also abused his judicial spirit, the petition mentions.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi sentenced

Earlier this month, just a day before the February 8 general elections, a trial court handed down sentences of seven years each to Khan and his wife in the “un-Islamic nikah” case at the prison. 'Adiala.

The couple were also fined Rs500,000 each, non-payment of which carries an additional four months of incarceration.

The verdict was pronounced by civil judge Qudratullah, a day after the hearing of the case was held in the jail premises for 14 hours.

The judge delivered the court's verdict in the case relating to the plea filed by Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka against what he called “un-Islamic and illegal nikah” with the former prime minister .

Four witnesses in the case gave their statements, which were later cross-examined during the proceedings, while Khan and Bushra Bibi also recorded their statements under Section 342.

Bushra Bibi, who was placed under house arrest at her Banigala residence following her sub-jail status, was produced before the court for the proceedings, while her husband Imran, who remains incarcerated at the facility, was also present in the room. courtroom, alongside their respective lawyers during the announcement of the verdict.

Nikah during iddat

Maneka, in her petition, had called Bushra and Khan's nikkah “fraudulent”, saying the marriage was solemnized during her iddat after her divorce from him.

“The above says nikah and the marriage ceremony was neither legal nor Islamic as it was performed without observing the period of iddah,” read the petition available on Geo.tv.

He also accused the former prime minister of ruining his entire life with the petition stating that the top PTI leader “stigmatized the complainant and his family just to achieve his unethical and moral goals by s 'interfering in the peaceful married life of the complainant'.

“In light of the above, we humbly pray that respondents no. [Imran Khan] and 2 [Bushra Bibi] be summoned and punished strictly in accordance with law in the interest of justice,” Maneka prayed before the court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/532258-un-islamic-nikah-case-imran-khan-bushra-bibi-challenge-trial-court-verdict

