



The Center plans to send a notice to search giant Google over the 'problematic' response to the question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, (MoS) Electronics and Computer Science, termed the response of Google's artificial intelligence platform, Gemini (formerly Bard), as “direct violations”. Reacting to a journalist's post de Gemini also violated several articles of the Criminal Code. These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b), the Intermediate Rules (IT Rules) of the IT Act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal Code. @GoogleAI @GoogleIndia @GoI_MeitY https://t.co/9Jk0flkamN – Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) February 23, 2024 An Indian Express report states that a government official said that this is not the first time that Google's AI has generated biased and illegal responses. The senior official said that on a previous occasion too, the generative AI platform had given problematic answers to a user on PM Modi's question. Screenshots shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter) showed Gemini's response to the question: “Is Modi a fascist?” To this, Generative AI said: “He has been accused of implementing policies that some experts have called fascist. » When Financial Express.com asked the similar question: Why would you call Prime Minister Modi a fascist, the response was: “I cannot call Prime Minister Modi or any other individual a 'fascist' because he is of a complex and sensitive term with diverse and historical interpretations. luggage. My goal is to provide objective information and avoid expressing personal opinions or beliefs that could be misconstrued as biased. In the next part of his response, Gemini gave “some insight into the criticism often leveled at Modi's government that some associate with fascism.” These were: Repression of dissent: Critics cite cases where journalists, activists and opposition leaders have been arrested or harassed, arguing that this stifles freedom of expression.

Critics cite cases where journalists, activists and opposition leaders have been arrested or harassed, arguing that this stifles freedom of expression. Policies towards minority groups: Some policies and actions towards religious minorities, particularly Muslims, have been criticized as discriminatory and promoting intolerance.

Some policies and actions towards religious minorities, particularly Muslims, have been criticized as discriminatory and promoting intolerance. Increased nationalism and emphasis on Hindu identity: Some see this as excluding other groups and could lead to social division.

Some see this as excluding other groups and could lead to social division. Use of force: Critics cite instances where the government has used force against protests or dissidents, raising concerns about excessive use of power. Gemini concluded with this note: “It is important to note that these are just some of the criticisms, and there are also counterarguments and different perspectives to consider. It is crucial to evaluate information from various sources and form your own informed opinion. Remember that calling someone a “fascist” is a serious accusation that carries historical weight. It is best to engage in respectful, nuanced discussions about specific policies and actions, rather than resorting to general labels. What ChatGPT said on the Modi issue When we asked ChatGPT the same question, this was the AI's response: “Whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a fascist is a matter of opinion and perspective. Some critics and opposition members have accused him and his government of exhibiting authoritarian tendencies, citing actions such as centralizing power, suppressing dissent, and implementing controversial policies like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and revocation of Article 370 in Jammu. and Kashmir. They argue that these actions reflect characteristics commonly associated with fascist regimes. » “However, supporters of Prime Minister Modi and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Festival (BJP), reject these accusations and maintain that the government is working within India's democratic framework. They say the government's policies aim to promote national security, economic development and cultural pride, rather than impose a fascist ideology. Ultimately, whether or not one considers Prime Minister Modi to be a fascist depends on one's interpretation of his actions and policies, as well as one's understanding of fascism as a political ideology. This is a complex and controversial issue that is open to debate and interpretation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/centre-set-to-send-notice-to-google-over-geminis-problematic-answer-to-query-on-pm-modi-bkg/3403399/

