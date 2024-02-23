Donald Trump GoFundMe raises over $1 million





A GoFundMe set up to pay Donald Trump's civil fraud fine has surpassed $1 million in donations.

The context

Last Friday, Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate businessman Grant Cardone, created the GoFundMe page titled “Support Trump; Fund the Unjust $355 Million Judgment” following Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling. the same day that Trump will have to pay approximately $355 million in fraud penalties.

The New York court ruled that Trump and top executives of the Trump Organization committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets to obtain more favorable terms from lenders and insurers. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the suit, said that with prejudgment interest, the penalty amounts to more than $450 million, an amount “that will continue to increase every day.” until the judgment is paid.

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, attends a preliminary hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York. A GoFundMe intended to pay the civil fraud fine of former President… Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, attends a preliminary hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York. A GoFundMe to pay the former president's civil fraud fine has raised more than $1 million. More photos by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images

Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney will also be barred from serving as officers or directors of any New York corporation or other legal entity in the state for three years. Donald Jr. and Eric Trump were each ordered to pay more than $4 million and were banned from doing business in the state for two years.

Trump's lawyers said they would appeal the ruling.

What we know

As of this writing Friday morning, the fundraiser has received $1,056,808 from some 19,100 donations, one week after its launch.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's representatives by email for comment on this story.

Views

Speaking to Newsweek on Thursday, Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at University College Dublin, said the GoFundMe was “more symbolic than substantial.”

He added: “Trump's penalty for fraud in the civil case will amount, with interest included, to more than $450 million, so $1 million is really a drop in the bucket in the penalty category in terms of what he's facing and of course it's on top of that.” of the $83.3 million awarded to E. Jean Carroll for her sexual assault and defamation of her.

“This is more about political manipulation in an election year than anything fundamentally related to whether or when Trump will actually be able to pay this record fine.”

And after?

Although $1 million is a significant sum, Trump will need to raise at least another $354 million to cover the entire fine. Engoron on Thursday rejected a defense request to delay enforcement of the sanctions.

If he doesn't pay the fine, in an interview Tuesday, James told ABC News that if Trump doesn't have the funds to pay the fine, she is prepared to ask a judge to “seize his assets “.

“We are prepared to bring judgment to New Yorkers,” James said.

Update, 02/23/24, 3:27 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

