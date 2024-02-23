Jokowi eats with Erick Thohir-Basuki at Manado mall and orders potato nuggets





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited a shopping center in Manado, South Sulawesi (Sulsel). Jokowi took time to eat with several ministers who accompanied him. According to a statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Friday (2/23/2024), Jokowi's visit took place on Thursday (2/22). Jokowi accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir and Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi arrived at the mall around 7:40 p.m. WITA. “Mr. Jokowi, Mr. Jokowi, Mr. Jokowi,” people shouted as soon as they saw Jokowi getting out of the car. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi then greeted the people. It also responds to requests selfie from residents. A resident named Andre admitted that he was deliberately waiting for Jokowi to arrive. He didn't want to miss the opportunity to meet the number one person in Indonesia. “I have finished the work, waiting “There is Mr. Jokowi because Mr. President Jokowi is the idol of all the Indonesian people,” André said. Jokowi and the ministers then headed to the second floor of the mall to buy snacks. Jokowi ordered himself a snack at one of the stalls. “Message Chicken nuggetfries, regular burger, same Hot dog regular. Happy and nervous. “I can't say more, it's the first time (serving) Mr. President,” said the keeper of the snack stand visited by Jokowi, Sandra. While waiting for the food to be served, Jokowi responded to people's selfie requests. Moreover, the ministers who accompanied them also did not escape requests for selfies from the public. “Mr. Erick! Mr. Bas! Mr. Budi!” » people shouted, inviting ministers to take selfies. After eating snacks while chatting warmly, Jokowi and the ministers then left the mall around 9:00 p.m. WITA. Also watch the video: Jokowi visits a shopping center in the city of Manado, immediately flooded with visitors [Gambas:Video 20detik] (Jesus/YGS)

