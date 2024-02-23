Trump decides to close the classified documents case





Trump also claims he cannot be prosecuted because he has not been impeached or convicted by Congress for the allegations now raised by special counsel Jack Smith. Congress, however, was unaware of his trove of documents for about a year after he left office.

In another motion, Trump asserts that under federal law he had complete discretion to designate classified documents as personal, removing them from the government's possession and making them his own. And he argues that Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of Smith as special counsel was inappropriate in the first place.

All of those motions and three others filed under seal are to be decided by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, whom Trump appointed in the final months of his presidency. Cannon set Trump's trial for May 20, but has since delayed numerous pre-trial deadlines, leading to widespread belief that she will eventually postpone the proceedings. She is expected to hold a hearing next week in her Fort Pierce, Fla., courtroom on the timing of the trial that will likely determine whether the former president faces a jury there this year.

Several arguments made by Trump and his co-defendants on Thursday remain secret for now. Cannon issued an order Tuesday directing defense attorneys to file motions under seal if they contain information that prosecutors or the defense consider confidential. Those arguments, which Trump outlined in a public filing Thursday evening, include allegations of vindictive prosecution and an attempt to overturn the warrant that authorized the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

While some of Trump's arguments in the classified documents case mirror those he used in his as-yet-unsuccessful attempt to dismiss a separate criminal case he faces in Washington related to his attempts to overturn the he 2020 presidential election, others he has not deployed before. .

In this election-focused case, his lawyers missed the opportunity to argue that Smith's nomination was unconstitutional and violated Justice Department regulations, but they are now making that claim.

The documents also highlight the crosscurrents and tensions between Trump's myriad legal cases, both criminal and civil. In one, his lawyers repeatedly cite a ruling by the Washington Circuit Court of Appeals that Trump vigorously objected to an opinion that Trump could be sued for his actions on 6 January 2021, to argue that he is entitled to a pre-trial hearing to find out whether his decision. keeping sensitive documents was part of his official duties.

Trump's argument that he cannot be indicted because Congress never impeached or convicted him, however, conflicts with a separate decision by the D.C. Circuit in his other federal case. There, a three-judge panel ruled that impeachment is not a necessary prerequisite for criminal charges against a former president. And in the case of Florida, it's even more tenuous because Congress didn't know about the documents Trump kept until well after he left office.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are locked in a dispute over whether witness names and other sensitive information can be included in public records. Prosecutors say publicly identifying witnesses is likely to expose them to harassment and threats.

The judge has not yet definitively resolved this question, so she ordered that all documents containing such information be completely sealed until she makes a decision on what the public can see.

Cannon held a series of separate closed-door hearings last week with defense attorneys and prosecutors to discuss classified evidence in the case. She is also scheduled to discuss related matters with Trump's lawyers by phone Friday afternoon.

