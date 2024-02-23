Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's fiery next president, pledges good neighborly relations with Australia





We are contemplating the deepest and most significant defense agreement between our two nations in our respective histories, Marles said. [It is the] This is the first time this has happened at the treaty level, and it is extremely important. In terms of what it provides as a platform for our two Indonesian Defense Forces to exercise in Australia and vice versa, this is a very important statement on the strategic direction of the Indonesia and Australia. Prabowo Subianto with his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, after this month's Indonesian elections. Credit: P.A. Prabowo and his vice-presidential running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Joko's eldest son, were not officially declared winners of this month's national elections, but quick and reputable tallies by polling agencies poll show they are on track to win easily. Prabowo lost to Joko in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Despite their previous enmity, the former special forces commander found success this time around by promising continuity of Jokowi's popular nation-building policies. But Prabowo was his own man, Indonesian observers noted, and it remains to be seen how he will govern from October onwards. Loading I don't think there will be too many surprises, Prabowo said. But one thing is for sure, as the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia mentioned, we are close neighbors, we are meant to be close neighbors and we are determined to be good neighbors. We have very good relations, historically. We have ups and downs. But we consider Australia a good friend who, in many critical cases, has sided with Indonesia. We are determined to foster these good relations in many areas: educational, economic, cultural and military. Prabowo, however, has decades of experience. Accusations of past human rights abuses were deemed credible enough that the United States banned him from entering the country for nearly two decades. Australia also reportedly placed him on a visa blacklist. When asked if Australia should forget all this, Marles said Prabowo was a very good friend. He knows our country well. He completed his officer training at the Royal Military College, Duntroon. I had the honor and pleasure this time last year to accompany Pak [Mr] Prabowo at a lunch in Duntroon, which I know was a very emotional experience for him and we hope to continue excellent relations. Receive a note directly from our stranger correspondents on what's making headlines around the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

