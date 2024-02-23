Turkeys Fidan set to visit Venezuela and meet Maduro





ANKARATurkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to meet Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a visit to Caracas this weekend, his first since taking over as the country's top diplomat in June. Departing from Brasilia, where he participated in the G20 summit on Friday, Fidan began his tour of two South American countries, which will also include a stopover in Mexico, from February 24 to 26, according to the Turkish government press release. Foreign ministry. During the Venezuelan part of the tour, Fidan is also expected to meet his counterpart Yvan Gil. The two had previously met during Gil's visit to Turkey in July and earlier in June during the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Maduro was also among around 20 foreign leaders who attended the ceremony, reflecting the close ties between the two presidents. Erdogan has visited Venezuela several times during his rule of more than two decades, most recently in 2018. Venezuela is one of Turkey's largest trading partners in the Latin American region. Both countries are working to increase their current trade volume from around $1 billion to $3 billion. Fidan's visit comes amid growing international scrutiny aimed at Venezuela ahead of presidential elections expected later this year. Earlier this month, Caracas took the controversial step of closing the U.N. human rights office in the country and ordered its international staff to leave Venezuela, citing international bodies' alleged support for opposition factions supported by Western capitals. Although Ankara opposes Western economic sanctions imposed by the United States against Venezuela, it refrains from publicly aligning itself with either side in the conflict between the Venezuelan government and political parties. opposition supported by Western capitals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2024/02/turkeys-fidan-set-visit-venezuela-and-meet-maduro The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos