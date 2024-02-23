Donald Trump's “crazy” decision to force the Supreme Court's hand





Donald Trump is seeking presidential immunity in his classified documents case because he failed to do so in his election inference case, a legal analyst said.

MSNBC legal commentator Lisa Rubin said the Supreme Court could take up Trump's case, giving him a second chance at presidential immunity.

“As a strategy to lure the Supreme Court, this is just pretty crazy,” she wrote Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump faces 40 federal charges over allegations that he retained classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021 and then obstructed efforts by relevant authorities to recover them.

On Thursday, Trump filed a motion in his Florida classified documents case, seeking presidential immunity from prosecution.

Trump's lawyers argue that Trump possessed these documents as part of his presidential role and is therefore exempt from prosecution.

This comes after the judge in his election interference case in Washington, D.C., and the Washington, D.C. appeals court both ruled that Trump does not have presidential immunity from accusations that he illegally attempted to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The Supreme Court also declined to rule on the president's immunity from Washington, D.C., until Trump's appeals in lower courts are exhausted. Classified documents and election interference cases are federal cases prosecuted by the Justice Department's special counsel.

“Let us hope that calmer heads will prevail and remember that in both special counsel cases, the bad facts presented by Trump could lead the Court to pass bad — and unnecessary — law,” Rubin wrote.

Rubin wrote that Trump is now “advancing the same immunity argument – ​​albeit on even weaker factual grounds – in the Mar-a-Lago documents case” as he did in the election interference case.

“As a legal argument, this is terrible, especially when the foundations of their argument about presidential immunity (e.g., the impeachment trial clause, the broader principles of separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution) are so weak,” Rubin wrote.

In their filing Thursday with Judge Aileen Cannon, Trump's lawyers say there has never been a lawsuit against a president in more than 200 years of American history.

Their report also states that many previous presidents have been accused of crimes, but never prosecuted. That includes President George W. Bush's war in Iraq, which cost “thousands of lives,” the document says, as well as President Barack Obama's drone attack on a U.S. citizen and President Biden's funding of a United Nations agency whose employees were allegedly involved in Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

The motions to Judge Cannon were filed by Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise.

Newsweek requested comment via email from Trump's lawyer on Friday.

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance, a frequent critic of Trump, said Trump's request for presidential immunity covers many of the same areas as his previous attempts to claim presidential immunity in his election interference case in Washington DC.

“These arguments have no more merit than those the Washington Court of Appeals has already rejected,” Vance wrote Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

In August 2022, Trump's private club at Mar-a-Lago was raided by federal agents who recovered several classified documents. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and strongly denies any wrongdoing. He is the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

The prosecution is being led by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith.

In a request filed with Cannon on February 20, Trump's lawyer requested permission to file “at least 10 pretrial motions relating to, for example, the nomination of Jack Smith, presidential immunity, Presidential Records Act, selective and vindictive prosecutions, unconstitutional vagueness of 18 USC § 793(e), due process violations, prosecutorial misconduct, unconscionable delay before indictment, unlawful raid at Mar-a-Lago and violations inappropriate abuse of President Trump's attorney-client privilege.

Cannon is currently reviewing those motions, all of which were filed Thursday.

