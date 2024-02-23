How soon could China send more giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo? – Orange County Register

By JULIE WATSON

SAN DIEGO China plans to send a new pair of giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo, renewing its long-standing gesture of friendship to the United States after recalling almost all the iconic bears loaned to American zoos as Relations deteriorated between the two nations.

The China Wildlife Conservation Association has signed cooperation agreements with zoos in San Diego and Madrid, the Spanish capital, and is in talks with zoos in Washington, D.C. and Vienna, the Chinese organization said, calling the agreements new cycle of collaboration on the panda. conservation.

San Diego Zoo officials told The Associated Press that if all permits and other requirements are approved, two bears, a male and a female, are expected to arrive as early as late summer, about five years after the zoo has returned its last pandas. in China.

We're very excited and hopeful, said Megan Owen of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and vice president of Wildlife Conservation Science. They expressed immense enthusiasm to restart cooperation with pandas, starting with the San Diego Zoo.

Zoos typically pay a fee of $1 million a year for two pandas, with the money going toward China's conservation efforts, according to a 2022 report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service.

Bai Yun, one of two giant pandas on display at the San Diego Zoo, looks toward the crowd on November 1, 1996. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

Giant panda Mei Xiang licks water as he rests in his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, November 7, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Hua Mei, the San Diego Zoo's baby panda, looks over a branch while enjoying a bamboo breakfast at the zoo, August 15, 2000. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, file)

Bai Yun, the mother of new panda Mei Sheng, receives a mouthful of bamboo during the panda cub's first day on display at the San Diego Zoo, December 17, 2003. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping raised hopes that his country would resume sending pandas to the United States after he and President Joe Biden gathered in the Bay Area for their first face-to-face meeting for a year and have committed to trying to reduce tensions.

China is considering a pair that includes a descendant of Bai Yun and Gao Gao, two of the zoo's former residents, said Owen, an expert on panda behavior who has worked in San Diego and China.

Bai Yun, born in captivity in China, lived at the zoo for more than 20 years and gave birth to six cubs. She and her son were the zoo's last pandas and returned to China in 2019.

Gao Gao was born in the wild in China and lived at the San Diego Zoo from 2003 to 2018 before being returned.

Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and studies in captivity have saved the giant panda species from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 individuals at a time to more than 1,800 individuals in the wild and in captivity.

Black and white bears have long been the symbol of friendship between the United States and China since Beijing gifted a pair of pandas to the National Zoo in Washington, DC, in 1972, before the normalization of bilateral relations. China later loaned pandas to zoos to help raise cubs and increase the population.

The United States, Spain and Austria were among the first countries to work with China on panda conservation, and 28 pandas were born in these countries, China's official Xinhua news agency said. The latest collaboration will include research on disease prevention and habitat protection, and contribute to the construction of China's national panda park, the statement said.

We look forward to further expanding research results on the conservation of endangered species such as giant pandas and promoting mutual understanding and friendship among people through the new round of international cooperation, said the spokesperson. words of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, in Beijing.

Demands for the return of giant pandas, known as China's national treasure, have grown among the Chinese public as unproven allegations that U.S. zoos mistreated pandas have flooded Chinese social media.

Fears about the future of so-called panda diplomacy intensified last year when zoos in Memphis, Tennessee and Washington, D.C., sent their pandas back to China, leaving only four pandas in the states -United, all at the Atlanta Zoo. This loan agreement expires later this year.

Many loan agreements lasted 10 years and were often extended well beyond that. But negotiations last year to extend agreements with U.S. zoos or send more pandas did not yield results. Chinese observers have speculated that Beijing is gradually withdrawing its pandas from Western countries due to deteriorating diplomatic relations with the United States and other countries.

Then, on November 15, 2023, a week after pandas left the national zoos for China, Xi spoke at a dinner in downtown San Francisco with U.S. business executives and signaled that more pandas could be sent. He said he learned at the San Diego Zoo and Californians are very eager to welcome pandas back.

I was told that many Americans, especially children, were very reluctant to say goodbye to the pandas and went to the zoo to accompany them, Mr. Xi said.

The San Diego Zoo continued to work with its Chinese counterparts even after it no longer had pandas.

Owen said China was particularly interested in exchanging information on the successful breeding of pandas in captivity in zoos. Giant pandas are difficult to breed, in part because the female breeding window is extremely narrow, lasting only 48 to 72 hours per year.

Bai Yun's first cub, Hua Mei, was also the first panda born via artificial insemination to survive to adulthood outside of China and went on to produce 12 cubs on her own after being sent to China.

Bai Yun, for her part, remained at the zoo where she gave birth to two other females and three males. With cameras in her den, the researchers monitored her, contributing to the understanding of maternal care behavior, Owen said.

We have a wealth of knowledge and institutional capacity from our last cooperative agreement that we can bring to bear in this next chapter, as well as to train the next generation of panda conservationists, she said.

Chinese experts would travel with the bears and spend months in San Diego, Owen said.

She said the return of the bears is not only good for San Diego but also for the recovery of giant pandas as a species.

We talk about panda diplomacy all the time, Owen said. Diplomacy is an essential element of conservation in many contexts. . If we can't learn to work together, you know, in situations that are sometimes difficult or are completely beyond the control of conservationists, then we won't succeed.

Associated Press writer Ken Moritsugu in Beijing contributed to this report.