As Labor prepares to form government, the dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine revolve around four variables: who will win the US presidential election; what economic and material support Europe is ready to offer; how much of its economic strength Russia can mobilize; and the continued sacrifice of the Ukrainian people.

Two years after the start of the conflict, Ukraine's survival depends largely on its Western allies. The Ukrainian people's will to fight is strong; but the physical supply of weapons, ammunition, intelligence, targeting and economic coercion is critically dependent on the West.

That is why Putin's main point of attack is not Avdiivka, but Washington. This is why we see right-wing Republicans blocking Biden's latest aid package, and Tucker Carlson going after Putin.

If Trump wins, end of story. And here the recent Statements from Boris Johnson And Liz Truss the world “felt safer” when Trump was in the White House should alarm us.

Labor's position so far has been to back the UK government, calling for faster aid and more proactive sanctions. But Truss and Johnson's decision is a signal that if Trump ends support for Ukraine, and even NATO unity, voices within the Conservative Party will be heard to promote this project at will. Westminster.

Let's be clear. Even though Russia is now mobilizing its entire economy around the Ukraine war, in a way it did not do at the start, Ukraine can win. Victory comes when Russia loses the will to fight and the means to fight.

And it is possible because, although the Russian economy is stronger than Ukraine's, the West's economy is an order of magnitude stronger than Russia's.

To win, Ukraine must survive until 2024, subjecting Russia's Black Sea Fleet to further attrition, degrading Russia's energy infrastructure, and then contesting air superiority, using the F- 16. It needs to modernize and re-equip its army, while the West tightens sanctions and becomes much more aggressive and overt in aiding the Ukrainian war effort with everything short of direct intervention.

So what can the Labor government do? What can we do better than the Tories? What might we have to do in the face of a Tory tie up with Farage?

We can't escapeand which – if we do not stop the aggression here – will engulf us. The Labor front has been exemplary – but I don't think the whole party is putting the argument front and center in its dialogue with voters.

This is partly because most voters do not realize the seriousness of the situation and are concerned about the cost of living crisis and the NHS.

Second, money. The United Kingdom spends 2.3 billion euros per year on arms for Ukraine. I would double it. That spending would create jobs, apprenticeships and growth here. At the same time we need to rearm the UK armed forces, and rebuild the defense industry to stand behind them, in partnership with key allies in Europe.

It is for this reason that I want to argue that if the Conservatives commit to spending 2.5% of GDP on defense in the next budget, Labor should see this as a floor, not a ceiling. In the 1930s, under Clement Attlee, the Labor Party supported the idea of ​​using debt to finance rearmament: then as now, there was no chance of financing it through taxation and we should recognize it.

Fourth, we must make the UK/AU security arrangement active in all parts of government. There is a large COD joint venture with the Ukrainians called Project Hirst – as part of which we build drones and learn in real time on the battlefield. It's good for them, good for the United Kingdom.

Finally, first execute our NATO policy with conviction. Focus on security in Europe, on a security agreement with the EU, on partnerships with strong European Allies – so that if Trump does win and walk away, Keir Starmer's Labor government can become the lynchpin of European support for Ukraine.

