Judgment in Trump civil fraud case officially valued at $464 million





A New York employee has officially filed a fraud judgment of more than $464 million against former President Donald Trump and his company's top executives, an amount that will increase by more than $111,000 a day until let him be paid.

The action starts the clock on how much time Trump has to appeal and post bail for the sentence. If he fails to do so, the New York attorney general's office may begin collection proceedings against Trump and his co-defendants in the civil fraud case.

Former President Donald Trump speaks as he leaves the courtroom for a break during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court on January 11, 2024. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images File

The vast majority of the $464,576,230.62 judgment, or $454,156,783.05, to be exact, is against Trump and his companies. The remainder of the ruling weighs against his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who have led the Trump Organization since 2017, and against former top executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConney.

The amount includes pre-judgment interest accrued on the more than $350 million award that Judge Arthur Engoron handed down last week.

Trump's lawyers had sought to delay the entry of the judgment, likely to give them more time to arrange financing for the bond, but Engoron denied that request on Thursday.

You have failed to explain, much less justify, the grounds for a suspension, Engoron told Trump's attorney, Clifford S. Robert, in an email before signing the judgment. The judgment became official Friday after being entered by the clerk.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, told Fox News on Monday that “we will be prepared” to release the bail amount.

The deposit will likely be very expensive. While courts have the discretion to set exactly the amount required for bail, New York courts generally require up to 120% of the judgment, including all prejudgment interest. That means he could have to post bail of more than $500 million.

In a ruling last week following a months-long trial, Engoron concluded that Trump and his top executives intentionally engaged in a massive, long-term plan to improperly inflate his state assets. financial in order to be able to take advantage of the favorable loan and insurance rates he had. wasn't really entitled to it. The judge ordered him to pay what he considered “ill-gotten gains” from his years of fraud and also barred Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York or other company. legal entity in New York for a period of three years, including its eponymous business.

Trump has maintained that he did nothing wrong and that the affair was part of a giant Democratic conspiracy designed to bring him down.

Engoron cited the lack of remorse on the part of Trump and his leaders in his decision, saying their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological. »

“They are accused only of inflating asset values ​​to make more money. The documents prove this time and time again. This is a venial sin, not a mortal sin,” Engoron wrote. “The defendants did not commit murder or arson. They did not rob a bank at gunpoint. Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet the defendants are unable to admit the mistake they made.

According to the Independent Observer, their “refusal to admit the error and pursue it, forces the Court to conclude that they will commit to it in the future, unless prevented by justice.

Last month, Trump was awarded an $83.3 million verdict in the defamation lawsuit filed against him by writer E. Jean Carroll. The judgment in this case was delivered on February 8. Trump said he also plans to appeal that verdict.

