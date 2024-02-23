Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi arrives in Varanasi, will launch several development projects today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Thursday evening and will launch a number of development projects on Friday and address public meetings, officials said. He will participate in a prize distribution program for Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita winners at Banaras Hindu University on Friday, they said. At 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will perform 'pooja' and 'darshan' at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali before attending a ceremony at 11:30 am to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. “On landing at Kashi, I inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg. This project was inaugurated recently and has been very helpful to the people of the southern part of the city,” the Prime Minister said in a message on X Thursday evening. PM Modi in Varanasi. An official statement said that in the afternoon, the Prime Minister will attend a public reception during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. To further improve Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several road projects, including the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi four-lane section of the National Highway 233 and the Sultanpur-Varanasi four-lane section of the National Highway. . Highway 56. PM Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: X) To give impetus to the industrial development of the region, he will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant at Sewapuri, a Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at the UPSIDA Agro Park in Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure works at the UPSIDA Agro Park in Karkhiyaon and a joint silk fabric printing center. facility center for weavers. For Varanasi's famous textile sector, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. It will strengthen the sector's education and training infrastructure, the statement said. By strengthening the health infrastructure in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Center on Aging at Banaras Hindu University. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Phase 1 of the Sigra Sports Stadium and the district rifle shooting range. At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali Temple in Seer Govardhanpur near Banaras Hindu University, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in the adjoining Ravidas Park. He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali, worth around Rs 32 crore, and lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Museum and park beautification, worth around Rs 62 crore. crore, the statement said. Published by: Lavanie Sudeep Published on: February 23, 2024

