Beijing's ideological pivot returns to the past





China's official discourse returns to its imperial past. Since coming to power in 2012, Xi Jinping has continued to imbue his speeches and official statements with an increasing number of classical Chinese idioms and historical references. Chinese state television now regularly hosts aprogram() in which researchers analyze the idioms and references invoked by Xi, helping to interpret classical concepts for audiences and link them to the Party's central slogans and China's current social realities. Naturally, these trends are entirely consistent with the general direction of the Party's ideology, including that of Party 2021.resolutionon history, which highlights the need to merge Marxism with traditional Chinese culture. Safer: China East Asia Such uses of imperial history are not limited to current officials. After former Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang resigned from his post, his first interview in January 2023 was an in-depth discursive analysis of the paper currency reforms of the Song Dynasty in the late 10th.thcentury. For at least one ChinesecommentatorThese comments read like a cautious, coded warning against government overspending and the risk of currency devaluation and inflation. Unbound Asia CFR Fellows and other experts assess the latest emerging issues in Asia today.1 to 3 times a week. Views and analysis from CFR Fellows on the latest developments in Asia.Monthly. A summary of global news developments with CFR analysis delivered to your inbox every morning.Days of the week. A weekly summary of the latest CFR news on the biggest foreign policy topics of the week, including briefings, opinions and explanations. Every Friday. By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you agree to receive announcements from CFR regarding our products and services, as well as invitations to CFR events. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. The interpretation of political discourse emanating from Beijing is far from being a new problem, especially since it has regularly evolved over time. During the 1950s and 1960s, foreign analysts had to analyze abstract Marxist formulations in the strict sense of the term. People's Daily signals indicating which cadres had fallen into disrepute or whether tensions with the Soviet Union were increasing. With the advent of the reform era in the late 1970s, invocations of Western or Japanese models became rigorous for public officials seeking to promote economic or legal reform. But the days when it was politically acceptable to at least publicly formulate policy proposals in China by direct comparison with desirable foreign models are coming to an end. And a new approach is taking shape – one in which the increasingly privileged, and politically correct, framework will be to search China's own past (including its own imperial and classical heritage) to find the model or point of appropriate reference. As current ideological and political trends become more pronounced, it is likely that official Chinese Party statements and careful, studied critiques of those policies that may still exist in Beijing's still stultifying atmosphere will be increasingly masked by increasingly profound references to China's own past. . For foreign China analysts and specialists, this will be particularly difficult. It's hard enough to understand what's going on in the black box of Chinese politics, especially as other sources of information (such as databases of academic articles and court rulings) dry up gradually. The number of American students majoring in Chinese language or studies isin decline; those currently studying in Chinanumberonly a few hundred, compared to more than 10,000 at the end of the 2010s. Are we really ready for an era in which our ability to appreciate the complex debates over Chinese financial policies depends on our ability to understand how Song dynastic practices are invoked in Beijing's financial circles? Or understand whether a given classical Chinese expression that is starting to gain traction in military magazines is a call to action or restraint? Safer: China East Asia

