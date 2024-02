Controversial Istanbul University Rector Under Investigation Over Undemocratic Policies

An investigation has been opened against the rector of Boazii University in Istanbul, whose appointment by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan sparked protests, following a criminal complaint filed by students citing the undemocratic policies of the university administration, the daily Szc reported on Thursday. . Following the opening of the investigation by prosecutors, Turkey's Higher Education Board (YK) also decided to examine the actions of Rector Naci nci and the university administration's policies criticized by students. The complaint filed by the students follows a decision by the rectorate to restructure the faculties, which sparked strong reactions from students and academics. The university administration prevented 10 students from entering the campus and canceled their university ID cards for attending the issuance of a press release and a forum organized to oppose the division of faculties. The students filed a criminal complaint at the Istanbul courthouse following the events. Thanks to the strength we draw from our classmates, we know very well how to resist those politicians who try to suppress our demand for a democratic university. We categorically reject the arbitrary exclusion of our friends from campus, said Berkay Morkan, one of the students, in a press statement outside the courthouse. A long series of protests took place at Boazii University after Erdoan appointed Professor Melih Bulu, a founding member of the Saryer district branch of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and former vice -president of the provincial section of the AKP in Istanbul, to the position of rector in January 2021. Shortly after Bulus' dismissal by presidential decree in July 2021, the university community demanded that democratic elections be held at the university to elect a new rector, adding that they would not accept the appointment of a rector to replace Bulu, whether from the inside or the outside. without the university, since they opposed the appointment of rectors by Erdoan. However, on August 20, Erdoan appointed nci, a former deputy of Bulu, as the new rector, despite a 95 percent disapproval rating he obtained in polls conducted among the university community to determine possible candidates to the post of rector, once again provoking indignation among academics and students. University staff members turn their backs on the rectorate building every day to protest against the rectors appointed by the president. Erdoan is accused by his critics of trying to eliminate academic freedom in the country by appointing figures close to his government as university rectors, firing academics who criticize his policies and replacing them with pro-government figures. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

