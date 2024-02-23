Trump speaks out against Alabama's IVF ruling as national Republicans fight to distance themselves





Former President Donald Trump on Friday called on Alabama lawmakers to find an immediate solution to a state Supreme Court ruling that threatened the availability of in vitro fertilization, and national Republicans running for Congress also sought to distance themselves from the Alabama decision.

In a post on his social media site, Truth Social, Trump said the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling last week, which granted fertilized embryos the same rights as children, contradicted the anti-abortion movement which is influential within the Republican Party.

The front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination endorsed efforts by Alabama lawmakers to change state law that includes one of the most restrictive bans on abortion to protect IVF.

Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama, the message read, in Trump's first public comments since the decision to Alabama. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the miracle of life – and on the side of mothers, fathers and their beautiful babies. IVF is an important part of this.

IVF, a common fertility practice, involves harvesting a woman's eggs and fertilizing them outside the body. The resulting embryos are frozen and stored for later transfer to a uterus, but couples often create more embryos than they ultimately use.

The Alabama judges' ruling could open prospective parents and clinics to criminal charges of abandonment or manslaughter for embryos destroyed rather than implanted in a uterus.

Leaders in the Alabama Legislature rushed this week to respond to the ruling, with the chairman of a key committee drafting a bill declaring that embryos created during IVF would not be considered human life unless implanted in a uterus.

The decision led to the shutdown of at least three IVF programs in the state this week and inspired intense criticism of anti-abortion Republicans, Democrats and President Joe Biden.

United States Supreme Court decision

The move is a continuation of Republican attempts in states to control pregnancy after the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the constitutional right to abortion, many national Democrats said this week.

They came first to have an abortion. Now it's IVF and then it'll be birth control, Trump's 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton said in a tweet Thursday. The far right will not stop trying to exert government control over our most sacred personal decisions until we codify reproductive freedom as a human right.

The House Majority PAC, which helps Democrats run for the House of Representatives, on Friday compiled a list of Republicans in competitive districts who voted for legislation that the group said would have the same effect nationally as the ruling of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Biden, who will likely face Trump in the November general election, is seeking to hold the former president accountable. Trump named three of the six justices who voted to strike down abortion protections.

Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement that Trump bears responsibility for the Alabama ruling and other restrictions on abortion and fertility treatment.

American women don't care about what Donald Trump posts on Truth Social, they care about not being able to access fertility treatments because of him, Chavez Rodriguez said. Let's be clear: the loss of access to IVF for Alabama families is a direct result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by Donald Trump's Supreme Court justices.

GOP campaign arm in U.S. Senate sends memo

Trump's position that Alabama lawmakers should find a legislative solution to protect IVF after the court ruling is consistent with the campaign arm of U.S. Senate Republicans.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Executive Director Jason Thielman sent a memo to Republican Senate candidates, Politico reported Friday.

The memo asked candidates to clearly express their support for IVF and fertility-related services as a blessing to those seeking to have children and to publicly oppose any efforts to restrict access to IVF and other fertility treatments, presenting this opposition as a defense of family values ​​and individual freedom, according to the Politico report.

Five Republican Senate candidates in key races subsequently released statements expressing support for IVF. The candidates were Kari Lake in Arizona, Tim Sheehy in Montana, Sam Brown in Nevada, Mike Rogers in Michigan and Matt Dolan in Ohio.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, the last Republican still challenging Trump's 2024 nomination, sent mixed messages about her position this week.

The former South Carolina governor said in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday that she personally agrees that embryos are babies and that the Alabama court ruled correctly under the law of State. But she later told CNN's Jake Tapper that she disagreed with the decision and said the state should review the law.

Alabama lawmakers seek solution

Alabama lawmakers worked Thursday to introduce a bill responding to the court's ruling.

Republican Tim Melson, chairman of the Alabama Senate Health Committee, authored a bill Thursday that would declare that an in vitro fertilized human egg would not be considered a human life unless implanted in a uterus.

Alabama Democratic Leader Anthony Daniels, running in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, has filed a bill stating that a fertilized egg or human embryo outside the uterus should not be considered such as an unborn child, a minor child, a natural person or any other term. it involves a human being for any purpose under state law.

Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, and leaders of the Alabama Legislature, which has a Republican majority, have expressed a cautious desire to respond to the Supreme Court's decision.

Ivey, who signed Alabama's near-total abortion ban in 2019, said in a statement Friday that she looks forward to continuing to closely monitor the issue.

Following the Alabama Supreme Court's decision, I said that in our state we are working to foster a culture of life, the statement said. This certainly includes some couples who hope and pray to become parents using IVF.

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said in a statement Friday that the legislature will soon consider a solution to the problem.

Alabamians strongly believe in protecting the rights of the unborn, but the outcome of the state Supreme Court's decision deprives many couples of the opportunity to conceive, which is a direct contradiction, the release said .

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed told reporters Thursday that the chamber is studying options.

If we are supposed to do something or if there is an opportunity for us to do something with this, what would we do? He asked. How could we solve this problem? So we have smart lawyers trying to help us understand.

Republican state Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said in a statement that it does not intend to use the Alabama Supreme Court's recent ruling as a basis for suing the families or IVF providers.

Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, a Democrat, said that in 2019, Democrats pushed for exceptions to the abortion ban but were rebuffed by the Republican majority.

Ultimately, the Republican Party must be accountable for what it did, he said. They have to watch how they pass these laws that could affect people, and this is one of the unintended consequences that they never saw coming. This is what we try to tell them regularly. It's theirs. They have to fix it.

Brian Lyman and Jemma Stephenson contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alabamareflector.com/2024/02/23/trump-comes-out-against-alabama-ivf-ruling-as-national-republicans-scramble-for-distance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos