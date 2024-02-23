US, China discuss North Korea's military cooperation with Russia | World News





A senior U.S. official for North Korea had a video call this week with China's envoy for Korean Peninsula affairs, during which they discussed growing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, the department said Friday of state. Chinese President Xi Jinping walks as he attends the “Senior Chinese Leaders Event” hosted by the National Committee for U.S.-China Relations and the U.S.-China Business Council on the sidelines of the Asia Economic Cooperation Summit -Pacific (APEC) in San Francisco, California, United States, November 15, 2023. (Reuters) The top U.S. official for North Korea, Jung Pak, and his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, also discussed North Korea's “increasingly destabilizing and escalating behavior,” the department said in a statement. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. ALSO READ- American rivalry with China extends to biotechnology. Lawmakers see a lack of competitiveness and want to act He said growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea was “in violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions.” Russia has long been party to U.N. sanctions against North Korea over its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, but it has strengthened ties with Pyongyang since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The United States has accused North Korea of ​​supplying Russia with artillery shells and missiles used in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang deny the accusations but pledged last year to deepen their military relations. The State Department said the video call followed a Feb. 16 meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich, during which they “affirmed the “the importance of continued communication on (North Korea) issues at all levels.” ALSO READ- Among the biggest challenges for India, China must achieve balance: Jaishankar The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a Russian Aurus limousine as a gift. Washington imposed sanctions on the car maker on Friday as part of a broad series of sanctions against Russia following the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and to mark the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions and trade restrictions have also targeted Chinese companies that the United States says were helping Russia wage its war. Sino-U.S. relations have shown signs of improvement in recent months with moves to restore communication channels after relations fell to their lowest levels in decades. But many sticking points remain, including US sanctions against China over security and human rights issues. China said Wang told Blinken in Munich that those measures should be lifted. ALSO READ- How China's Xi Jinping envisages world domination: 20 lakh soldiers, 500 nuclear warheads The top U.S. arms control official, Bonnie Jenkins, said at an event Thursday that Washington wants more talks with China on strategic stability and crisis management and that a more aggressive North Korea was not in Beijing's interest. She said she believed North Korea, which borders China, was interested in acquiring fighter jets, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment or materials and other advanced technologies. from its cooperation with Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-and-china-discuss-north-koreas-military-cooperation-with-russia-101708711199231.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos