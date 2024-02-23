Rizal Ramli's voice, driving out President Joko Widodo, still rings clearly





Written by Syafril Sjofyan, public policy observer, activist of the 77-78 movement, general secretary of APPTNI IT'S A LONG TIME. The late national figure, Dr. Rizal Ramli spoke. Impeach President Joko Widodo before the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi will destroy Indonesian democracy. Joko Widodo is a puppet of Xi Jin Ping/PRC and a puppet of the economic oligarchy (Dragon Ten). The loud cry of the deceased RR. It still sounds clear. RR as a national figure. As former Coordinating Minister. Respected by adversaries and friends. The network exists among political party elites, as well as within political elites in Parliament and the palace. For decades, the deceased actively fought within and outside the bureaucracy. Know exactly the character and behavior of the Jokowi regime. Joko Widodo will carry out the technique of maintaining power using any means necessary. Nomination of his child due to serious ethical violations before the Constitutional Court. Evidence?. Examined in volumes through the investigations of the leading Tempo magazine. Dear. Some believe the 2024 presidential election will be fair. I hope there will be change. The candidate pair will win. At least two rounds. In fact, long before the elections, Jokowi, the regime and officials down to the village level had already moved to win over his son. Whatever happens, there has to be only one turn. RR repeatedly stated in every meeting with activist friends of the movement: Overthrow Jokowi before the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi will exercise his power fraudulently. This nation will be colonized. In May 2023, I issued a statement on Petition 100 demanding the removal of Jokowi through Petition 100 via Japri WA. RR responded with 3 thumbs up. Then, as the presidential election approached, hundreds of universities, through professors, speakers and alumni (Civitas Academika), woke up and spoke out to warn of the dangers of behavior of Jokowi. Girls. Violate ethics and the Constitution. Voting for the 2024 presidential election is now over. The presidential election was fraudulent as RR declared. It really happened. Systematic and massive structured cheating (TSM). Screamed and denounced by petition 100, even reporting it as a criminal offense. Shouted and voiced by 200 retired generals accompanied by demands for Jokowi's removal. Cited by over hundreds of national figures of expertise and integrity. This means that the Piplpes fraud came from the young Joko Widodo as president. As a result, Jokowi played with all the power infrastructures. It is entirely reasonable that there is a right of investigation initiated by the DPR. In addition to being supported by 5 political parties. Certainly supported by all national figures concerned with the truth. As well as all the forces of civil society who like the establishment of democracy through their own methods. I am happy with how a friend passed away in a short time. Rizal Ramli, alumnus of ITB 73. Sdr. Kelana Budi Mulia took the initiative to invite activist friends of the movement (22/2) to Rizal Ramli's residence. Extraordinary. Serasa RR is still there. The spirit of uniting, combining our thoughts and energies and working in synergy in the struggle to defend the sovereignty of the people remains alive. The agenda is to support the right of investigation in Parliament and the impeachment of President Jokowi.

Channel people's anger against fraud in the 2024 presidential election. Avoid the damage caused by people's anger. Anyway. The ascension of Vice President Habibie to the post of president is the quickest way. May the late Rizal Ramli be happy in this matter. His voice and his spirit still burn. (***)

