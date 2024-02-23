Lula de Silva's comments on Israel are not supported by Brazilian public opinion

Everyone knew it was only a matter of time.

Everyone knew it, given the left Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaHis pro-Palestinian past, his anti-Israeli collaborators around him (including his wife and top advisor Celso Amorim), his ambitions to lead the Global South, and his ties to Iran, it was just a question long before he says something scandalous about the current war in Gaza.

After all, this is a man who put on a keffiyeh and placed a wreath on the grave of Yasser Arafat in 2010 in Ramallah while refusing to visit the tomb of Theodor Herzl in Jerusalem during the same trip. This is also the same man who recalled Brazil's ambassador to Israel in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge, leading then-Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yigal Palmor to joke memorably saying that Brazil was “an economic and cultural giant” but a “diplomatic dwarf”.

On Sunday, while attending an African Union summit in Ethiopia, Lula exceeded all expectations, not only by attacking Israel as planned, but by giving the impression that he had suddenly transformed into Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no equivalent in other historical moments. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” he said. “This is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. This is a war between a highly prepared army and women and children.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a speech during his visit to the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt February 15, 2024 (Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abdel-Ghany/File Photo)

Israel's response was swift and fierce. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Lula's comments “shameful and serious” and said they amounted to “a trivialization of the Holocaust and an attempt to harm the Jewish people and Israel's right to defend itself.” .

The next day, Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned the Brazilian ambassador, Frederico Meyer, for a reprimand, but not to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as is usually done, but rather to Yad Vashem. He said Israel would “neither forget nor forgive” Lula's comments.

Speaking in Hebrew, without a translator, Katz told the ambassador on camera: “I have brought you to a place that bears witness more than anything else to what the Nazis and Hitler did to the Jews, including the members of my family. The comparison between Israel's just war against Hamas and the atrocities committed by Hitler and the Nazis is shameful and a serious anti-Semitic attack.”

Katz continued: “On my behalf, and on behalf of all Israeli citizens, tell President Lula that he is persona non grata in Israel until he recants. »

The next day, Brazil responded not by apologizing but by recalling Meyer for consultations.

Then, just like that, Israeli-Brazilian relations, which had exploded under former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, plummeted to a new low.

The Brazilian people do not agree with Lula's comments

However, it is interesting to note that Brazilian public opinion does not follow its leader.

A CNN Brazil poll released Monday found that eight in ten Brazilians – or 83% of respondents – disputed Lula's comparison.

This is consistent with what a senior diplomatic official said in Jerusalem: “There is a gap in Brazil between the government and the public, with the public being more supportive of Israel than the government, and this is reflected in polls and debates.” parliamentarians. »

The CNN Brazil poll, for example, found that 57% of 800 respondents thought Israel was on the right side in this conflict, while 28% were on the side of Hamas. Additionally, 26% of respondents said Brazil should support Israel in this war, 14% said the Palestinians, while 54% said the country should remain neutral – something Lula's government is not doing. In the first two months after the war, support for Israel, as various polls show, was between 70 and 80 percent.

This is interesting because it contrasts with the situation in some European countries, where governments – who understand the challenges Israel faces in fighting a terrorist organization in an urban landscape – are more supportive of Israel than the public, who are often overly influenced . by the daily images of suffering inside Gaza and unable to consider the broader context.

Dina Siegel Vann, director of the Arthur and Rochelle Belfer Institute for Latin American Affairs at the American Jewish Committee, said this phenomenon of public support being more favorable to Israel than to the government is not unique to Brazil.

“This is a phenomenon that we are seeing more and more in Latin America,” she said in a telephone interview from Maryland, citing Chile and Colombia in particular. Chile has a left-wing president, Gabriel Boric, who is staunchly pro-Palestinian, but faces backlash from the country's elites who want to see the state – which has the largest Palestinian community outside the Middle East, but also a small but influential Jewish community – take a more nuanced and balanced approach to the conflict.

It also placed Colombia in this category. This country also has a far-left president, Gustavo Petro, a former member of a Colombian terrorist organization, whose anti-Israel rhetoric has been vehement and discordant, considering that until his election in 2022, Colombia was considered one of Israel's closest allies in Latin America.

Here too, she says, public opinion supports Israel much more than the government.

She said Petro, the first left-wing president in Colombia's history, was an anomaly and that “Colombia has always been a friend of the United States, Israel and the Jewish people,” which she said she would return at the end of Petro's presidential reign.

In Brazil, Siegel Vann said, Israel is not much of a problem except among the evangelical community, which makes up about 30 percent of the country's population.

“It's not like the United States, where Israel is a matter of national interest and is constantly in the public eye. In Brazil, Israel only becomes a problem when there is a crisis in the Middle East,” she said.

During Bolsonaro's right-wing tenure, Israel became part of a highly polarized domestic debate: since Bolsonaro was a strong supporter of Israel, supporting Israel was identified as supporting it. Israel has been “militarized” as part of a much larger and polarizing domestic political debate, she said, drawing parallels with what is happening in some circles in the United States.

Siegel Vann said Lula's comments in Ethiopia appeared to be an attempt to “flatter his base.” Remember, he wants to be the leader of the South-South non-aligned movement, become the leader of the countries that consider themselves anti-American and try to create a new configuration and a new global alignment. She noted that Brazil, alongside Colombia and Chile, supported South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Since the start of the war, according to Andre Lajst, executive director of StandWithUS Brazil, Lula has met several times with the Palestinian Authority representative in Brazil and the PA foreign minister in Ethiopia, gaining insight unilateral events.

Lajst noted that immediately after October 7, Brazil sent planes to pick up Brazilians in Israel at the time, including Brazilian Israelis who wanted to return to Brazil. Additionally, Lula also worked to expel Palestinians with Brazilian passports living in Gaza.

“He went to the airport in Brasilia, the capital, to receive and greet Palestinian residents returning to Brazil, but not Israeli residents,” Lajst said. Likewise, Lula refused to meet a delegation of families of hostages held in Gaza.

Lajst said Lula's comments on the Holocaust were heavily criticized in the Brazilian media, as well as in the country's left-wing circles.

When asked if Lula cared that his comments and positions caused great consternation in Israel and among Brazil's Jews, he responded that the Brazilian president would care if he saw that even those of the democratic left in Brazil and elsewhere criticize him. The issue was raised during a “frank” meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who, according to a State Department spokesperson, made clear that “we do not agree with these comments.”

Lajst said that just as Brazilian media criticized Lula's statement, Katz's angry and undiplomatic response was also criticized. Regarding the question of whether Lula would return the ambassador to Israel, Lajst said he did not expect that to happen anytime soon.

“I don’t think they’re going to break off relations, like Venezuela once did,” Lajst said. “It is not in Brazil’s national interest. Brazil maintains very important relations with the United States and with all countries in Europe. There are also more than 100,000 Jews here. It would be catastrophic for Brazil.

He speculated that the government would wait until after the war, or perhaps after elections in Israel, to fire the ambassador.

According to Lajst, speaking from Sao Paulo, Jews in Brazil have been anxiously observing a rise in anti-Semitism since October 7.

“Security [for Jewish institutions] has been increased in many situations,” he said. “People are taking appropriate precautionary measures to be safer. There were some attacks in the streets, graffiti on the walls of synagogues.”

Although there were some pro-Palestinian demonstrations, he said it was nothing like the demonstrations that have rocked cities across Europe and the United States since October 7.

He added that Lula's recent outburst, however, gives far-left extremists a tailwind to brand Israel the new Nazi.

“When you do that, when you call Israel the new Nazi, the Hitler of today, then it must be destroyed. So Lula aligns himself with everyone who wants to destroy Israel: Hamas, Hezbollah, the Taliban,” he said, adding that this could lead to increased motivation to carry out anti-Semitic attacks inside Brazil. .

Siegel Vann said local Jewish community leaders met with Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira several weeks ago, expressing concern that whenever government officials made strident comments about the situation in Israel, the level of anti-Semitism in the country would increase. She said anti-Semitic incidents in Brazil had increased by 1,000% since October 7.

According to Siegel Vann, Vieira was informed that “it is very important that the president and others are aware of their comments, because it [the rhetoric] had an effect on the well-being of the Jewish community.

This meeting took place before Lula's anti-Semitic outburst this week. “Clearly,” she said, this meeting “didn’t work.”

This is the fourth installment in a series on Israel's position in the world following the current war.