Real sneakerheads understand why Donald Trump's gold shoes are a failure. . . and ugly too





Former president, now presidential candidate and the world's most famous defendant, Donald Trump, debuted the Never Surrender high-top shoes at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia this past Saturday. This marks the end of Sneaker Con, at least for me, but we'll get to that.

Various media outlets have reported that Trump could have released the shoes to pay his enormous legal fees. If this is true, then it will have to produce a lot more, as only 1,000 pairs of Never Surrenders were produced at the steep price of $399. The shoes sold, bringing in $399,000 not including production costs and taxes. The fraud judgment against him in New York amounts to $350 million.

The Never Surrender is the ugliest shoe I've ever seen in my life – and believe me, I've crossed paths with tens of thousands of sneakers. Never Surrenders are gold high tops with a round toe. The midsole is white and an American flag hangs on the back. They look too flat to wear, too ridiculous to style, too stupid to wear with jeans, and too garish to be taken seriously.

Here are six things I'd rather do than wear a pair of Never Surrenders:

I would surrender. I don't know what I should give in to, but falling into anything would be better than wearing these shoes. Listen to a 10 hour album of Joe Biden rapping all my favorite Jay Z lyrics. Walk barefoot on crushed pieces of glass. Eat the three denim jackets in my closet. Vote for Trump, put a Trump campaign sign on my lawn and be his vice president. Die.

I'd rather die than be caught wearing a pair of Never Surrenders and apparently Trump too. I haven't even seen a video of Trump wearing his own hideous shoes, which is the #1 rule in sneaker culture and Business 101 in general when you're the face of a product. You must be seen enjoying this product. Imagine Elon not proudly driving his Tesla. You'll almost exclusively see Michael Jordan in Jordans unless he's wearing dress shoes (which can also be Jordans) and there are dozens of stories on the Internet from celebrities who foolishly went to events or at functions in Jordan without wearing Jordans. I will summarize them all for you in one line; you find Jordans to put on or leave on. But I wouldn't expect Trump or any of his team to understand how to properly promote a sneaker, because they are underdogs.

I was born into Nike culture.

In 1985, the water pressure in the bathroom sink was strong enough to break toothbrushes, and possibly bones. There were four of us to a room, but we sometimes hosted up to 10 people who all shared this sink, which always told me when my dad was home. You see, my dad was the only one who turned the faucet up to the highest level when washing his face, when shining his teeth gold and certainly when cleaning his Nike Air Force 1s. Dad scrubbed, scrubbed , rubbed the sole with a soft sponge, using the force of water to remove dirt. I would later teach him the benefits of using a toothbrush, and then a magic eraser years later.

It's the guys at Fly Corner who mixed and matched these shoes with athletic and/or formal outfits in a way never seen before.

I wouldn't call my dad a sneakerhead, but his experience as one of those guys from the 80s is very important in understanding the foundations of the culture that Trump and his minions are trying to emulate.

Because they were the guys in the fly corner who always kept sneakers fresh – hence my father at the sink, cleaning his shoes and sometimes polishing them when he couldn't afford a new pair. And these were the local guys who had Air Force 1s in multiple colors, back when Nike started choosing the color of the month. And it was the guys at Fly Corner who mixed and matched these shoes with athletic and/or formal outfits in a way that had never been seen before. Standing out wasn't their only motivation for fashion innovation: these guys wore what they had. For example, my dad once wore a black Adidas track jacket with black tuxedo pants and slip-on loafers. He accessorized with dark sunglasses and zipped the jacket halfway so his thin gold necklace could peek out. The whole neighborhood went crazy for this look. What the neighborhood didn't know was that my dad only had enough money to buy the track jacket – the matching track pants and shell-toe Adidas shoes were still in stock. You work with what you have.

Mismatched shoes sometimes come from losing a shoe, just like multi-colored shoelaces often come from not having a set of shoelaces for all your shoes – a necessity. Making lemons out of lemonade was a way of life, and luckily we made it so cool. We kids grew up following these fly corner innovators and developed our own styles.

By the time I reached high school, athletes like Penny Hardaway, Scottie Pippen, Tim Duncan, and many other NBA All Stars were getting big sponsorship deals with sneaker companies. Sneaker culture exploded, but it was still very niche, as all the brands realized the power of urban markets. They created colors and marketed them directly to us. Posers and nerdy pretenders didn't care about sneakers like we did; that feeling of opening a box of new Jordans was something that belonged to us. This was the 90s, before there was Sneaker Con, the resale market, or sleeping outside a store to buy a shoe. There were some very popular people in sneaker culture, but they were all underground. You knew guys like DJ Clark Kent and Fat Joe had the biggest Nike collections in the world. You knew eBay and InStyleShoes had all the heat. Remember, there was no social media, so word of mouth was everything. YouTube and the Internet introduced us to sites like Nice Kicks, other blogs and shoe legends like Mayor and DontChargeAbdul. True collectors collected, we had fun, we shared and exchanged, we appreciated the many styles that helped define us and who we were. The streets continued to make sneakers cool, so cool that people from far-flung places wanted to imitate them.

But it’s not just sneaker culture that’s being hijacked. The fashion industry in general draws inspiration from people and cultures it never thought to give credit to. Balenciaga is a perfect example. They have designer trash bags that cost $1,850 so you can carry your clothes in them. Anyone who lives in poverty knows that when you can't afford a suitcase, you put your clothes in a trash bag. I imagine one of their designers saw this, thought the person in trouble looked cool, which they probably did, and then did their job. The brand also sells a 10X sneaker for $1,300 that makes a person's shoes look 10 times too big for their feet. Again, people from poverty know that we pass down shoes to our little brothers and sisters even when they outgrow them. Balenciaga saw this and replicated this look. Trump probably doesn't know why his own shoes are gold – which is probably inspired by children who painted their worn shoes bronze, gold or metal in an effort to renovate them. Every major brand, from Gucci to Louis Vuitton, has their own version of street wear, where they see the flyest people in urban America and then cut and paste their style while attaching their mega names to it.

The fact that sneaker culture has become so dominant that someone as corporate and square as Trump has the confidence to throw his hat in the ring leads me to believe that sneaker culture is over.

Gucci stole one of Dapper Dan's famous designs in 2017, which is the opposite of the origins of his designs. Black people have always faced discrimination in high-end stores. This frustrated Dapper Dan in the 1980s and forced him to do something. In response to this continued discrimination, Dapper Dan created his own high-end boutique in Harlem, where he took prints from brands like Fendi and Gucci and transformed them into stylish clothing for black people in the neighborhood. Celebrities like Mike Tyson and LL Cool J were regulars at his store. Dapper Dan became so popular and began to gain so much popularity that Fendi's lawyers had his store raided, ultimately putting him out of business. Decades after Dan closed his doors, Gucci was caught using one of his designs. They found an image of an old Louis Vuitton puffer coat that he had designed back in the day and recreated it, without giving him any credit. When the brand was called out, it made amends by building Dap – Gucci's Dapper Dan atelier – in Harlem. Dap now works with Gucci and Gap. It would be great if Trump was called out in the same way, because he is the Gucci in this situation.

The fact that sneaker culture has become so mainstream that someone as corporate and square as Trump has the confidence to throw his hat in the ring leads me to believe that sneaker culture is over. Which brings me to Sneaker Con and the people who put this event together in combination with fans, collectors and buyers. There is no way in the world that Donald Trump could have made an appearance and been given a platform by a culture to which he does not contribute. His speech, lack of sneaker knowledge, and hideous shoes should have sparked massive protests, but instead a series of places lined up to take photos with Trump, propping up the poorly designed and uninspiring apartment, goes.

Which means the people at Sneaker Con are not part of my tribe. I once attended Sneaker Con because it was a great place to collect, talk shoes, buy and trade, but I will never attend again and encourage my collecting community to stay away from these people, because they will do anything to have influence. .

However, I would never let a square, fraudulent politician take me away from a culture raised and made special by the people in my neighborhood, people like my father all over the country who couldn't always afford luxuries, so they created it. .

