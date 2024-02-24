presidential election in Indonesia: a proven political continuity?

Tribune February 23, 2024 By Coline Laroche, IRIS communications assistant

On February 14, 2024, 204 million Indonesians were called to the polls as part of the presidential and legislative elections. A highly anticipated election in the archipelago and in South-East Asia, at a time when Indonesian President Joko Widodo could not stand again after his two mandates.

What is the outcome for President Joko Widodo the day after the elections?

President Joko Widodo, considered a outsider when he came to power in 2014, recorded a very positive assessment after ten years of presidency. During a survey carried out in December 2023, 76% of public opinion said they were satisfied with the policy put in place by the head of state.[1].

The popularity that the Indonesian president enjoys is largely explained by a positive economic record. Since 2014, the country has experienced a solid annual economic growth, reaching 5%with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the effects of restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jakarta has also managed to maintain its inflation 3.6% in 2023 a rate which remains slightly lower than the average of the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for two years as well as operating a slight drop in its unemployment rate, the latter having fallen from 5.9% in 2014 5.3% in 2023. Over this same period, we also see an overall improvement in the standard of living in the archipelago, with GDP per capita having increased $3,500 more than $5,100. An observation that should nevertheless be qualified in view of the persistent economic inequalities between the islands, the standard of living being higher in the west of the archipelago than in the East and in the South-East. 11% of the population still lives below the poverty line.

This economic assessment is based on a successful developmentalist policy that Joko Widodo has implemented over the last ten years. This is based not only on the development of infrastructure across the archipelago (among which is the project to move the Indonesian capital from Jakarta to Nusantara) but also on a strategy for exploiting raw materials. A strategy from which the country has benefited, particularly as the world's leading producer of nickel. In 2020, Joko Widodo to ban export of raw nickelcomponent necessary for the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles, in order to offer the country a place in the global supply chain and to encourage foreign automobile manufacturers to invest in the establishment of battery production factories in Indonesia.

On the political level, the Indonesian president was praised by the United Nations for having taken a first step in favor of the recognition of crimes committed by the state before his mandate. His statements included mention of the massacres against communists, Chinese and left-wing intellectuals in 1965 and 1966 which left 500,000 dead, the repression of demonstrations in 1998 and human rights violations committed in the province of Aceh, in East Timor. or in Indonesian and West Papua. A speech which left NGOs and activists in favor of human rights skeptical due to an upsurge in the conflict in Papua in 2019, leading to violent clashes between Papuans and the Indonesian authorities as well as the deaths of 32 people. This region, marked by independence demands for more than fifty years, had notably been the subject of a new distribution into four provinces (West Papua, South Papua, Central Papua And Papua Mountains) by the Indonesian government in 2022 in order to ensure better governance and better development.

These findings come on top of signs of weakening of democracy at the end of Joko Widodo's mandate, as some observers point out, particularly during the presidential campaign.[2].

A vote seeming to announce a policy that is a continuation of that of the outgoing president

On February 14, candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka won the presidential election without much surprise with 58% of the votes.[3]. If the candidate's victory seemed rather assured, doubt persisted about his ability to win it in the first round. Joko Widodo's former opponent in the two previous elections, and current Minister of Defense, will succeed the outgoing president next October. This candidacy also sent the archipelago back to the darkest hours of its history since Prabowo Subianto is also the former son-in-law of the dictator Soeharto (1967-1998) and he was accused of human rights violations while he was commander of the special forces of the army of Indonesian land (Kopassus Then Kostradfrom 1976 to 1998).

How then can we explain the candidate’s victory? The latter certainly knew how to lead a very active campaign on TikTok aimed at young people, who represent a significant portion of the Indonesian electorate[4]and who partly had little or no knowledge of the Soeharto regime, thus allowing him to remove his former general's cap to put on that of his grandfather. But it was probably Joko Widodo's support for his campaign that was the main factor in his victory. His running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka being none other than the son of the outgoing president, he allowed Prabowo to benefit from the popularity enjoyed by the one we more commonly call Jokowi. With this victory, President Joko Widodo secures his political legacy within a coalition whose projects seem to be a continuation of his two mandates. It remains to be seen what room for maneuver the future president will be able to benefit from. His coalition did not obtain a majority of seats in the People's Representative Council (House of Representatives) following the legislative elections. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), which came first, has so far announced that it will join the opposition.

Elections deserving particular attention with regard to active Indonesian diplomacy

During his mandate, Joko Widodo positioned himself in favor of a foreign policy free, active and at the service of national interests. Indonesia has been active on the diplomatic level in recent years: it held the presidency of the G20 in 2022, that of ASEAN in 2023 and was invited to the G7 (2022 and 2023) and BRICS (2023) summits. The principles of this policy were also illustrated with regard to the positioning of the archipelago with regard to international conflicts.

Regarding the Gaza conflict, Jakarta, which officially rejected a normalization of relations with Tel Aviv, reiterated its support for the Palestinian cause. As the largest Muslim country in the world, Indonesia has always been attentive to violence committed against Muslim minorities. The Palestinian question is all the more sensitive for the country as it was already on the agenda of discussions at the Bandung conference in 1955.

Indonesia has also distinguished itself in terms of foreign policy in its position regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Jakarta condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the vote on UN General Assembly resolution ES11/1 on March 2, 2022. Joko Widodo was the first Asian leader to visit Kiev and meet with both Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. The archipelago has finally demonstrated its desire to play an intermediary role in the conflict through the submission of a peace plan by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. The latter suggested the establishment of a militarized zone of 15 kilometers on either side of the front line whose control could have been ensured by United Nations peacekeeping forces. This plan also provided for the organization of a referendum aimed at locally determining the desire of the inhabitants of the contested areas to belong to one camp or another. This proposal was nevertheless rejected by kyiv.

Furthermore, since its independence and the Bandung conference which saw the birth of the non-aligned movement in 1955, Indonesia has continued its position of non-alignment, which we could now rather describe as multi-alignment, on the international scene. The objective for Jakarta in this respect is to prioritize its economic interests and promote multilateralism.

The pursuit of this principle is expressed in particular by the decision of the archipelago to maintain its neutrality with regard to Sino-American rivalry. If Indonesia turns to the United States for security issues, it regrets Washington's disinterest in Southeast Asia. In this respect, the decision taken by US President Joe Biden to go to Vietnam rather than Indonesia following his participation in the ASEAN summit in 2023 (over which Jakarta held the presidency), caused a certain disappointment. Indonesia also maintains close economic ties with China, its largest trading partner. Beijing has notably contributed to significant investments in the archipelago, as evidenced by the high-speed line linking Bandung Jakarta. China is also more diplomatically engaged with Indonesia than its American rival since it sends a government representative there every year. Nevertheless, the country remains reserved towards Beijing in terms of security, since its claims in the China Sea could be a factor in tensions with Indonesia, which advocates stability in the region. In the South China Sea, Jakarta, under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, is sovereign over the Natuna Islands as well as the 370 kilometers of economic zone (EEZ) which surrounds it. However, part of these waters is claimed by Beijing, which bases its claims on the ten-line line. This territorial disagreement was the origin of several episodes of tension between the two countries, in particular due to the presence of Chinese fishing vessels in the Indonesian EEZ.

Its position removed from the Sino-American rivalry was also illustrated when President Joko Widodo announced that he had not submitted a letter of interest for the archipelago's potential accession to the BRICS in August 2023. Widely considered as a power of the Global South, Jakarta expressed wanting evaluate the positive and negative consequences of such adhesion and obviously did not wish to send an erroneous message to Western countries by taking a decision which it interpreted as siding with China.

Following the presidential election, Prabowo Subianto seems to want to be part of a certain continuity in terms of foreign policy, even if this could take a more nationalist accent, and be marked by a more pronounced interest in questions of defense and security.

_____________________

[1] Based on a survey conducted from December 3 to 5, 2023. Indonesian Institute of Survey, LSI release on December 10, 2023, December 10, 2023: 14.

[2] The accession of Joko Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, aged 36, to the vice-presidential candidacy would have been the subject of interference by the president in the conduct of the presidential campaign. In October 2023, the Constitutional Court, headed by Anwar Usman, Joko Widodo's brother-in-law, granted eligibility to candidates under the legal minimum age (established at 40 years by the Indonesian electoral law of 2017) to claim the presidency or the Indonesian vice-presidency if they have already held significant elective regional functions.

[3] According to the vote count carried out by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

[4] 52% of the Indonesian population is between 18 and 39 years old according to the British Council.