Does Putin play offense or defense?

By Chuck Stephens

TUCKER Carlson has a gift for challenging dominant perceptions. His interview with Vladimir Putin has happened again. Like last year, when Carlson released footage from the Capitol on January 6. It was stunning and his recent X-rated extravaganza with Putin could change that again.

Boris Johnson was quick to respond that what Putin said to Carlson was straight out of Hitler's playbook.

This intrigued me, because I don't know which of the two Boris Johnson or Tucker Carlson is more right-wing. On the political spectrum, they are both slightly to the right of Attila the Hun.

So why this deep disagreement? Why are the Europeans threatening to sanction Tucker Carlson, and why are US Democrats saying he should be charged under the Espionage Act?

Personally, I think this interview allowed Putin to argue that he is not the hunter, but the hunted.

European historians were quick to challenge Putin's version of events. But really, going back to the 9th century, can we ever determine which version of events is correct? Different people interpret the story differently. Ask the indigenous people of America, and they will tell you a different story than the descendants of the settlers. African Americans say children must be taught that America began not in 1492, when Columbus sailed the blue ocean, but in 1619, when the first slaves were purchased on North American shores . They had already been imported to the Caribbean and South America, but that was the actual departure date for America.

The story can therefore be interpreted in various ways. Are Putin's opinions really revisionism?

I think what put people like Boris Johnson off was that the so-called aggressor was saying that aggression was never Russia's goal. He was not acting like Hitler, believing that the Germans were a super-race, riding a wave of social Darwinism that was all the rage a hundred years ago. Believing that his own blue-eyed, blond-haired race would prevail in a thousand-year-old Reich.

Putin has said he has no plans to invade Poland or the Baltic states, unless of course they invade Russia first. Yes, that sounds a bit like Hitler. But Hitler was on a roll less than a decade after coming to power. He was an unknown quantity who could keep people guessing about his true intentions. And it was the surge of bitterness that pushed him forward because of the impact that World War I reparations had had on the German economy.

Putin, on the other hand, has been around for decades and seems entirely predictable. His argument was that, compared to the deep history of Russia (which lasts for more than a thousand years), Ukraine cannot boast of a long heritage. His version of events is that it was Lenin who rushed to create Soviet states after the Bolshevik revolution. In the same haphazard, top-down way that colonial powers had set borders in Africa. They often have little connection with the realities on the ground.

I lived in Sudan for a short time, in fact in South Sudan at the time of its independence. Why was Sudan so divided that a civil war broke out? Not just because the North was Arab and South African. But because in the colonial era, no one really claimed it. Because of the vast Sudd (a swamp larger than England), colonial powers carved out countries around it. Belgian colonies in the south, French colonies in the west, British in the southeast (Uganda) and the north (Egypt). The space we call Sudan was never chosen, it was a vestige of it. Ethiopia remains independent everywhere, it has never been colonized. Kind of. But Sudan was just a vacant space. This is my version of events.

This is the picture Putin painted of Ukrainian history, a vast space between Asia and Europe that has seen the ebb and flow of empires. Poland ruled much of it for a time. Lithuania also conquered it. (This seems incongruous given the relative sizes of Lithuania and Ukraine today!) Putin describes a road trip he himself took in the 1980s to Ukraine. He noticed that people from the far west were dressed differently and discovered that they were of Hungarian origin. Their country and Romania had lost territory when Lenin imposed their borders. Ukraine is therefore a conglomeration of different languages ​​and cultures.

According to Putin (I have no way of verifying this), the word Ukrainian itself means people of the periphery. Not the Russians from the hard core, but those from the periphery, from the edges.

I think the tectonic plates shifted during this historic interview. Europeans are a bit paranoid given the history of Hitler's aggression. But America is far behind and must bear more than its fair share of financing the war. Putin describes Ukraine as a de facto American colony. He has Alaska on his right flank and now Ukraine on his left flank. So he has to think defensively. He's not an aggressor.

How is NATO expansion different from the Cuban Missile Crisis? When the Soviet Union wanted to plant missiles in the United States last year, President Kennedy opposed it. They invaded his space, his hemisphere. This led to a few months of scary situation. Behind the scenes, Kennedy discreetly conveyed a message to Khrushchev through diplomatic channels: we are like two men pulling on a rope. The knot is too tight. Let's go pull another rope. It worked.

Let's hope that Putin has always played a defensive role and not an offensive one. If so, maybe he and Zelensky could pull another string?

The writer's book 'Ascension towards Easter' is available here.