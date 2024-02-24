Supreme Court remains silent on Trump immunity and Colorado voting cases





WASHINGTON The Supreme Court still has not ruled Friday evening on two major cases involving former President Donald Trump.

The two cases, which involve Trump's latest attempt to block his election interference trial and an attempt by voters to kick him off the Colorado Republican primary ballot, are ripe for action after being fully briefed, meaning both sides made their case.

Decisions could be made at short notice.

Trump filed his emergency request to stay his election interference trial on February 12. The briefing concluded at the end of last week.

Court plans to intervene on Trump's claim that the indictment should be dismissed because he has presidential immunity for actions related to his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election of 2020.

Oral arguments were held in the Colorado case on Feb. 8, and a decision is expected soon on whether Trump is ineligible because of his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits persons “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

While the court considers Trump's request to block the election interference lawsuit, proceedings in the lower courts remain on hold, meaning no trial can proceed.

The court has several options, such as outright rejecting Trump's request or taking over the case and hearing oral arguments so it can make a full ruling on the immunity issue.

Any further delay reduces the possibility for the latter option, with the court typically hearing final arguments of its nine-month term before the end of April. Decisions should be made by the end of June.

A quick decision was expected in the Colorado case, as the Colorado primary will take place on March 5.

Typically, the court reports Friday whether decisions are likely the following week, but there is no indication they will be issued next week.

Based on the normal court schedule, the schedule would need to be changed so that another ruling day would be added before the Colorado primary.

Colorado's ruling is expected to come on a normal day, while the immunity ruling could come at any time.

In the meantime, Trump remains on the Colorado voting rolls. It appeared from the oral argument that he would win the case, so this may mean that there is no urgency on the part of the court to make a decision quickly if it is content to confirm the status quo.

