Political objective





Xi's major book translated into five ethnic languages The fourth volume of Xi Jinping: the governance of China was translated into the languages ​​of five ethnic groups in China and made available nationwide. The fourth volume, first published in 2022, has now also been translated into ethnic Mongolian, Tibetan, Uygur, Kazakh and Korean languages ​​by translators organized by the China Ethnic Language Translation Center. Divided into 21 sections by theme, the fourth volume contains a compilation of 109 oral and written works by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, from February 3, 2020 to May 10, 2022, as well as 45 photographs taken since January 2020 . Senior CCP official calls for firm efforts to advance national reunification Wang Huning, a senior official of the Communist Party of China, called for firm efforts to resolutely combat separatist activities advocating “Taiwan independence”, curb external interference in the Taiwan issue and advance the cause of reunification national. Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a meeting on Taiwan affairs held Thursday and Friday in Beijing. Wang emphasized the resolute implementation of the Party's overall policy to resolve the Taiwan question in the new era as well as the decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee on Taiwan-related work. He highlighted the efforts made in Taiwan-related work over the past year, which led to the progress of cross-Strait relations and the consolidation and expansion of membership. of the international community to the one-China principle.

