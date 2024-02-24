Former Pakistan PM Khan wants IMF to link negotiations to independent election audit – KXAN Austin





ISLAMABAD (AP) Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan writes letter to the International Monetary Fund urging it to link any negotiations with Islamabad to an audit of the country's recent elections, which his party says were rigged, said an official of his party. Friday.

Senator Ali Zafar, a top leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party, made his televised remarks after meeting Khan at Adiala prison, where he is serving several prison terms.

The latest development came days before the IMF released a key tranche of a bailout loan to Pakistan.

It also comes a day after IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said the global lender was ready to work with Pakistan's new government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all Pakistani citizens.

The Washington-based IMF did not comment on Khan's high-profile decision to write a letter to the financial agency.

Khan has faced harsh criticism at home from his rivals who say Khan tried to block a billion-dollar IMF tranche from Pakistan to harm the country's economy.

Pakistan narrowly avoided defaulting on its foreign payments last summer when the IMF approved the much-anticipated $3 billion bailout package after months of talks with former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan after his ouster in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in 2022.

Sharif is in talks with his allies to form a coalition government as no party was able to secure a majority in the February 8 vote.

On Friday, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League or PML-N emerged as the largest party after securing 20 out of 60 seats reserved for women and four out of 10 seats reserved for minorities, officials said. Nine independent MPs also joined Sharif's party.

Today, the PML-N enjoys the support of a total of 108 lawmakers in parliament, according to state media. It says Sharif's ally, the Pakistan People's Party, or PPP, won 14 of the 70 seats reserved for women and minorities, and the PPP now enjoys the support of 68 members in the National Assembly.

Khan's party has yet to win any seats on the quotas reserved for women and minorities.

Although the Khan candidates won 93 of the 265 seats in the National Assembly in the elections, this was not enough to form a government. Khan's party says it has evidence that officials altered election results in dozens of constituencies to convert its candidates' victories into defeats, an accusation the Election Commission of Pakistan denies.

The PTI candidates who were winning (in the elections) were defeated due to rigged voting, Zafar said, adding that Khan wants the IMF to seek an independent audit of the election before continuing negotiations on granting loans to the Pakistan.

The IMF and Khan's former government have been at odds since the former prime minister failed to fully comply with a 2019 deal under which he secured a $6 billion bailout. The release of a key tranche of this bailout remained suspended, causing a sudden rise in inflation and a devaluation of the Pakistani currency against the US dollar.

Sharif, who is set to become the country's new prime minister, said he would negotiate another bailout package with the IMF in a bid to combat inflation and improve the country's ailing economy , which is the biggest challenge he faces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/news/international/ap-pakistani-ex-prime-minister-khan-wants-the-imf-to-link-talks-to-an-independent-audit-of-the-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos