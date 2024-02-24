Zelensky's visit to Tirana of particular importance, says PM Rama





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Tirana on February 27 and, alongside Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, will organize a summit for Ukraine, which will take place the following day. At the Center for Openness and Dialogue, where an exhibition of 50 photographs entitled Ukraine, a War Crime was opened, Prime Minister Rama spoke about the importance of the visit of Ukrainian leaders and the summit, at which Leaders from South-Eastern Europe will participate. This exhibition comes on the eve of President Zelensky's visit to Tirana, a visit which, on the one hand, is a bilateral visit. But, on the other hand, it is also a visit that will end with a summit of the countries of South-Eastern Europe for Ukraine, where we will have as guests a considerable number of leaders from this region of the 'Europe and where President Zelensky will of course be with us as co-organizers of this activity which, in the current context, has, in my opinion, a particular importance, said Rama. Rama said Albania supports Ukraine, a country facing an unprovoked invasion initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin for almost two years. Rama said that Albania, with the entire alliance of countries that have chosen to look to the future and together build a future where every country, every people and every individual has the right to freedom, Ukraine has also the right to live on an equal footing. State. The Ukrainian president would arrive in Tirana on the afternoon of February 27, while the summit would be held the next day, February 28. There are still no details on which Southeast European leaders will attend this summit, while during his previous visit to Ankara, Turkey, Rama said that the Turkish president , Recep Tayyip Erdoan, would address the summit through a video message. Turkey is also invited to the summit and I am grateful that the President agreed to address the summit through a direct link from his office, as it is impossible for him to be physically present, Rama said during his visit to Turkey . Rama announced the summit on January 22 during an interview with journalists in Skopje, after participating in a conference on the Western Balkans economic growth plan with the help of the European Union. Furthermore, the exhibition inaugurated in the premises of the Albanian Prime Minister's office with 50 photographs entitled Ukraine, a war crime, provides proof of Russian aggression against the Ukrainian people. The photographs are part of the book of the same title written by a group of photojournalists from around the world. NATO member Albania imposed sanctions against Russia over its occupation of Ukraine and offered aid to kyiv throughout the two-year war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://euronews.al/en/zelenskys-visit-to-tirana-of-special-importance-says-pm-rama/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos