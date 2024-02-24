



MADISON, Wis. Today, Wisconsin Democratic Party Communications Director Joe Oslund released the following statement on the Alabama Supreme Court's decision restricting access to IVF, a direct result of the anti-MAGA freedom agenda of Trump:

“As Wisconsinites watch in horror as Alabama families lose access to IVF, there is one person responsible: Donald Trump. Make no mistake: Trump is responsible for all the chaos and cruelty playing out as his attacks on reproductive rights take away even more freedoms from women across the country. Given the opportunity again, Trump and his MAGA allies will impose their extreme agenda on families in Wisconsin and across the country. The future of our hard-won rights hangs in the balance this November, but Wisconsinites have said it time and again: They will not support the anti-freedom agenda of Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and they are prepared to do so. reject again in November.

Due to Donald Trump's role in overturning Roe v. Wade, several fertility clinics in Alabama have blocked families from accessing IVF services. Donald Trump wants to expand his anti-freedom agenda nationally:

Trump bragged about restricting the reproductive freedom of millions of women and proudly declared that I was the one who suppressed Roe v. Wade.” Just days before the decision, new reports revealed Trump's plans to ban abortion nationwide, which would deprive even more women of the right to abortion across America. Trump has long supported a nationwide ban on abortion, even saying in a speech to his MAGA supporters that the federal government of course has a vital role to play in protecting unborn life. And that's very important. Trump even went so far as to call for punishing women who have abortions. Trump has claimed credit for every extreme abortion ban passed thanks to his role in overturning Roe v. Wade and said he was proud to have ended abortion rights. And Trump's close allies are considering effectively banning abortion nationwide without help from Congress. Trump allies could even try to sue doctors and patients who send or receive abortion drugs through the mail. According to a poll conducted by the longtime Trump adviser's office, 86% of voters support IVF. Trump appointed anti-IVF judge to federal judicial post for life. He even added her to a list of potential Supreme Court nominees. The Trump administration proposed a rule that would have allowed health care workers to deny IVF to women who are single, LGBTQ+, or in an interfaith relationship. The White House and Trump campaign welcomed the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court who ruled to restrict access to IVF. Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, has supported calls to protect life from fertilization and refused to answer questions about criminalizing IVF. Trump and his extremist allies are already planning a nationwide abortion ban, attacks on same-sex marriage and restrictions on contraception.

