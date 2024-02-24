Xi emphasizes equipment upgrading_Chinadaily.com.cn





Employees work at a smart factory of truck maker FAW Jiefang in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin province, February 19, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the need to encourage a new round of equipment upgrading and replacement of consumer goods in the country's latest move to boost consumption to support high-quality growth. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, which he heads. He also called for efforts to effectively reduce logistics costs, strengthen the core competitiveness of industries and improve economic efficiency. According to the Ministry of Commerce, China's total retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 7.2 percent year on year to 47.15 trillion yuan (6,550 billion dollars) in 2023, a clear indication of the Chinese economic situation. the increasing propensity of people to buy. Meanwhile, official data shows that in 2023, more than 3 billion household appliances were in use in China, and households across the country owned large quantities of air conditioners, refrigerators and televisions. Participants at Friday's meeting said large-scale equipment renewal and exchange of consumer goods would help greatly promote investment and consumption, generating both present and future benefits, according to a statement published at the end of the meeting. A set of policy measures should be adopted to increase the proportion of advanced production capacity, introduce more high-quality and durable consumer goods into residents' lives and promote waste recycling, they said, emphasizing the need for adopt a market approach. approach guided and supported by the government throughout the process. According to a circular issued last month by nine central government departments, the country strives to achieve a 15 percent increase in the volume of recycled and unused household appliances and furniture by 2025, compared to the 2023 level. . It was also noted at the meeting that efforts should be made to promote the updating and technical transformation of different types of equipment, encourage the exchange of traditional consumer goods such as automobiles and household appliances for new ones, and stimulate the replacement of durable goods. consumer goods. Central financial authorities and local governments should make coordinated efforts to ensure that the replacement can further benefit consumers, the meeting said. Speaking about reducing overall logistics costs for society, meeting participants said the ultimate goal is to serve the real economy and the public. They urged efforts to adjust the transportation structure by improving the use of railways and waterways alongside roads. The development of new logistics models involving the platform economy and unmanned driving is also encouraged, they said. [email protected]

