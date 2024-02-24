Boris, Zelensky and the myth of the thwarted peace agreement





Fresh from that insomnia-curing interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, American journalist Tucker Carlson has been busy delivering his usual talking points as the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine approaches today 'today. One in particular stood out. He claimed that when former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in April 2022, he “single-handedly” thwarted a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, at the “request of American government.” Since it was first made nearly two years ago, this claim has become one of the most enduring myths about the war in Ukraine. According to the articles of 'the anti-war left and assorted right-wing politiciansThis conflict would have ended long ago without Boris's warlike intervention. So where does this myth come from? It is true that negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials to end the conflict that began in Belarus on February 28, just days after the Russian invasion of February 24. These talks continued intermittently over the next few weeks. On March 29, Ukrainian and Russian officials met in Istanbul for what was considered a crucial meeting. There they discussed the framework for a compromise agreement, in which Russia would retreat to its pre-invasion positions. In exchange, Ukraine abandon one's territorial claim on Donbass and Crimea, and would commit not to join NATO.

Putin has always maintained that an agreement was indeed reached in Istanbul. Ukrainian officials, including the foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, have always vehemently denied it. Regardless, by April, negotiations had broken down. The deal was done. For a ragtag alliance of left and right opponents of the Ukrainian resistance, there is a simple reason for this failure to end the conflict. This is because the United States and its allies did not want peace. They wanted to continue using Ukraine to wage a proxy war against Putin. So they sent Johnson to kyiv to an “unannounced” visit on April 9. Here, he would have forced Ukraine to abandon peace talks and continue fighting Russia on behalf of the West. Evidence for this claim is based on an article published in the Ukrainian online newspaper, Ukrainian Pravdain May 2022. He cites an anonymous source close to Zelensky who states: “Johnson brought two simple messages to kyiv: Putin is a war criminal, we must put pressure on him, not negotiate with him. Second, even if [Ukraine is] ready to sign agreements on [security] guarantees, [the UK is] not. We can sign them with you, but not with [Putin]he is [not going to stick to it].'

There is no doubt that Johnson said something along these lines during that impromptu trip to kyiv. Indeed, another report quotes Johnson saying something similar to Zelensky: “It's not my place to tell you what your war goals might be, but as far as I'm concerned, Putin must fail and Ukraine must be allowed to regain its full sovereignty and independence.” But believing that this intervention derailed a potential peace is a feat of magical thinking. He overestimates the powers of persuasion of the former British Prime Minister, not to mention the geopolitical influence of the United Kingdom. More importantly, it completely erases the action of Zelensky's government and the Ukrainians themselves. It is as if neither Zelensky, nor his government, nor the struggling citizens they represent have any will of their own. They are reduced to simple instruments of Western design, intended to achieve the objectives decided in Washington and London. This erasure of Ukrainian action has been highlighted by countless Ukrainian politicians and journalists since this assertion was first made, including by Roman Romaniukwho wrote the original Ukrainian Pravda piece that inadvertently gave birth to this myth. As he and others have pointed out since, by late March, Zelensky's team was already prepared to reject the deal taking shape in Istanbul. Three interrelated factors were at play. First, at that time, Ukrainian forces were enjoying spectacular success on the battlefield, push back Russian forces from around kyiv. Being in first position, they were in no mood to make concessions to a panicked Kremlin. Second, Zelensky had been informed, from mid-March, that Russian forces had probably committed atrocities in several northern colonies. Indeed, as his team of negotiators sat down to talk with their Russian counterparts in Istanbul on March 29, Ukrainian troops were already entering the northern town of Bucha. What they found there shocked them deeply. Dozens of decomposing bodies, some half-eaten by stray dogs, littered the streets. As they ventured further into the city, they discovered even more corpses lying in ditches, on sidewalks and half-discarded in makeshift graves. In total, nearly 500 people had been slaughtered in the most horrific and sadistic way imaginable. Shocked by the discovery of Russian atrocities in their villages and towns, Ukrainians would have found the idea of ​​making peace with Putin completely unpleasant. This brings us to the third and most important reason why Zelensky interrupted the peace talks. The Ukrainian people themselves did not want to make a deal with the Russian aggressors. As Romaniuk himself has since explained, Zelensky and his negotiators were always very concerned that “Ukrainian society might not accept such a deal.” And they were right to be. Polls at the time showed that more than 80 percent Ukrainians did not want to “give up any of the [Ukraine’s] territory even if this leads to the continuation of the war and threatens its independence. Little has changed since then. Despite the deprivations and suffering endured by Ukrainians, their determination remains. Polls show that a overwhelming majority of Ukrainians I still want to continue the resistance. The Ukrainians withdrew from these peace talks almost two years ago for precisely the same reasons they still resist Russian aggression today. Not because they are obeying orders from the West, but because they are fighting for their national survival. This has always been their primary motivation to defend their way of life against an invading and oppressive force. Of course, Ukrainians want peace. Why wouldn't they? But as a Ukrainian socialist said underlines on Novara Media“It’s not just any peace that Ukrainians want and they certainly don’t want the peace that comes with occupation.” However, too many supporters of the war, especially on the left, do not realize this. Their arguments were partly forged during the West's reckless and destructive military interventions in the late 1990s and 2000s, and they tend to get stuck in those times as well. As a result, they exaggerate the power, influence and role of the West in the war in Ukraine. They find it difficult to see Ukraine's resistance to Putin's neo-imperial actions as anything other than a proxy war, motivated by Western animosity against Russia. This goes against reality. Since the Russian invasion, the Western powers have clearly been nervous in favor of Ukraine. They have pledged rhetorical allegiance to Ukraine while consistently withholding practical military support. Currently, the US Congress is dragging its feet on President Biden's proposals. $60 billion aid package for Ukraine. And in January, the EU has publicly admitted this that it would fall far short of its goal of sending a million artillery shells to Ukraine by March this year, saying only about half that amount would be delivered instead. If this war is meant to be a proxy war fought on behalf of Western interests, it is half-hearted. The assumption that it is the West that shapes and directs war has led too many people, from Tucker Carlson to die-hard anti-war leftists, to a truly grotesque conclusion. That the West can easily stop the war. That she can force Ukraine to surrender and accept a peace deal, as Boris Johnson should have done in April 2022. And just like that, whole swaths of Ukraine will fall under the domination of another nation. Entire communities, entire ways of life would be sacrificed with a simple stroke of the pen of a Western diplomat. Two years after the Russian invasion, Ukrainians are still not ready to accept such a dark fate. They know that peace on Putin's terms would mean giving in to tyranny. This is the real reason why they continued to resist so courageously. Tim Black is a enriched journalist.

