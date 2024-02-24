Why Trump won't need to sell buildings or other assets to pay his $450 million to New York State or his $88 million to E. Jean Carroll





The former president has many valuable assets he could borrow against to pay his legal sanctions. Here are the calculations behind its path. By Kyle Mullins, Forbes Team

New York Attorney General Letitia James vowed this week to seize Donald Trump's assets if he cannot pay the roughly $454 million he now owes the state. But make no mistake: Trump's record is strong enough that he can pay his penalties without selling anything.

Trump, who Forbes recently estimated to be worth $2.6 billion, owes the state of New York more than $350 million, plus about $100 million (and growing every day) in interest, and he must approximately $88 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for sexual abuse. and defamation verdicts against him. He has about $400 million in liquid assets, so he could just write a check to pay off much of what he currently owes. But to cover the rest, Trump, who once called himself the king of debt, could take another route. He could theoretically borrow money on one or more of the 27 mortgage-free properties in his portfolio, which are collectively worth more than $1.1 billion.

Probably the most valuable asset Trump could attempt to profit from is Mar-a-Lago, his glitzy club in Palm Beach, Florida, which Forbes recently estimated to be worth just under $300 million. But it has a long list of other assets it could also borrow against. His ten U.S. golf courses are collectively worth more than $250 million, and he recently erased remaining debt on courses in New Jersey and Virginia, leaving the entire portfolio mortgage-free. Its courses in Scotland and Ireland are worth an estimated additional $94 million.

In New York, his estimated $300 million in mortgage-free real estate includes condos on Trump Park Avenue, Trump Parc East and Trump World Tower. And of course, there's his penthouse atop Trump Tower, worth an estimated $52 million, even though it's a third the size Trump previously claimed.

Elsewhere, Trump owns nearly $200 million in mortgage-free properties in Las Vegas, Chicago, California, St. Maarten and Virginia. Any combination of these assets could be put up as collateral to cover, or at least reduce, the amount of cash he has to pay out to pay his bills.

Of course, borrowing won't be as easy as it used to be for Trump. The New York ruling barred him from borrowing from any financial institution licensed or registered with the state. But a billionaire friend, a bank that doesn't do business in New York or even a foreign entity could all do the trick, especially if they hope to curry favor with the former and potentially future president.

If he doesn't want to go into debt on these assets, Trump could try to sell any of them. Or it could borrow more against some of its already indebted assets. Meanwhile, he also owns a stake in Trump Media and Technology Group, which operates Truth Social. This asset is currently tied to a SPAC merger deal, but if one becomes public, Trump could have even more options.

Whichever path he takes, Trump's growing legal judgments will reduce some of his fortune. But that doesn't mean he'll be forced to sell or abandon anything he doesn't decide to do.

A spokeswoman for James' office declined to comment, but pointed to an interview with ABC in which she reportedly said it was not her place to say whether Trump could pay. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.

Forbes reviewed publicly available mortgage information through Thursday. While this information was not immediately available, Forbes relied on previous reporting and public disclosures. Value estimates are based on Forbes reports.

With additional reporting from Dan Alexander.

Here are all the mortgage-free assets Trump could use as collateral

Steve Helber/AP

Mar-a-Lago LOCATION: Palm Beach, Florida WHAT TRUMP OWNED: Private club ESTIMATED VALUE: Approx. 300 million dollars

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Golf Courses in the United States LOCATION: Six different states WHAT TRUMP OWNED: Ten courses ESTIMATED VALUE: $261 million Trump Park Avenue LOCATION: New York WHAT TRUMP OWNED: Condos and retail spaces ESTIMATED VALUE: $101 million of dollars

BirgerNiss/Getty Images

6 East 57th Street LOCATION: New York WHAT TRUMP OWNED: Lease rights to retail space ESTIMATED VALUE: $99 million Three European golf properties LOCATION: Scotland and Ireland WHAT TRUMP OWNED: Three golf resorts VALUE ESTIMATED: $94 million Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago LOCATION: Chicago, Illinois. WHAT TRUMP OWNS: Retail, residential and parking lots ESTIMATED VALUE: $68 million total, although a mystery remains

AaronP/Getty Images

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas LOCATION: Las Vegas, Nevada WHAT TRUMP OWNED: 50% of unsold hotels and condos ESTIMATED VALUE: $61 million homes in Palm Beach LOCATION: Palm Beach, Florida WHAT TRUMP OWNED: Two houses without debts. ESTIMATED VALUE: Approx. $40 million residential land LOCATION: Rancho Palos Verdes, California. WHAT TRUMP OWNS: 23 lots near his Los Angeles golf course ESTIMATED VALUE: $55 million DEBT STATUS: Debt-free

Photo alliance/Getty Images

Trump Tower Penthouse LOCATION: New York WHAT TRUMP OWNED: 11,000 square feet of prime New York real estate ESTIMATED VALUE: $52 million Trump Parc East, Trump Parc LOCATION: New York WHAT TRUMP OWNED: Condos , garage and retail space ESTIMATED VALUE: $28 million combined Trump World Tower LOCATION: New York WHAT TRUMP OWN: Commercial, garage and residential space ESTIMATED VALUE: $19 million

Girogio Vera/Getty Images

Airplane LOCATION: N/A WHAT TRUMP OWNED: A helicopter and two planes ESTIMATED VALUE: $15 million House in Saint Martin LOCATION: Terres Basses, Saint Martin WHAT TRUMP OWNED: Estate on the French side of the island ESTIMATED VALUE: $11 million Virginia homes LOCATION: Near Trump's golf course in the D.C. area WHAT TRUMP OWNS: Two homes ESTIMATED VALUE: $2 million Trump Palace LOCATION: New York WHAT TRUMP OWNS: Storage units ESTIMATED VALUE: $1 million

Updated: 4:10 p.m., February 23, 2024:

Following the publication of this article, the New York Attorney General's Office released the amount of Donald Trump's judgment, $454,156,783.05. This story has been updated to reflect this figure and that it will increase, with interest, each day until it is paid.

