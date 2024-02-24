Politics
Erdoan pushed for arrest of political mentor Erbakan in 2006: Islamist opposition leader
Temel Karamollaolu, leader of the Islamist Felicity (SP) party, accused President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of trying to imprison his political mentor, Necmettin Erbakan, in 2006.
Karamollaolu claims that Erdoan, then prime minister, tried to take advantage of a court ruling to imprison Erbakan.
The allegation highlights the relationship between two key figures in Turkish political Islam and raises questions about Erdoan's loyalties, his political maneuverings and the legacy of Erbakan's Milli Gr (National Perspective) movement.
To fully understand the significance of these assertions, it is important to know the historical context of the relationship between Erbakan and Erdoan. Erbakan, a charismatic engineer turned politician, founded a number of explicitly Islamist political parties beginning in the 1970s. These parties, often viewed with suspicion by Turkey's secular establishment, were often banned by the courts or pushed by the army to disband.
Erdoan, an ambitious young politician, rose through the ranks of Erbakan's parties. However, a divide began to emerge between the traditionalist Erbakan and the pragmatic Erdoan. This divide resulted in a split within Erbakan's Virtue Party (FP) in 2001.
Erdoan and his allies founded the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and moderated their Islamist rhetoric to project a broader conservative image that was more appealing to the Turkish public and the secular establishment.
The AKP received 34 percent of the vote in the 2002 parliamentary elections, and Erdoan became prime minister in 2003 after a political ban on parliament was lifted.
Despite their differences of opinion dating back to the late 1970s, Erdoan has retained a certain visible respect for his former mentor. He notably named his son Necmettin Bilal Erdoan, born in 1981, after Erbakan, a gesture seen as a symbol of enduring loyalty.
However, Karamollaolu's allegations show another side of the story.
A court ruling in 2006 paved the way for Erbakan's imprisonment.
Karamollaolu claims that Erdoan used this opportunity to sideline his former mentor and ordered police to surround Erbakan's house. Hasan Kalyoncu, a prominent businessman and former Erbakan loyalist, apparently stopped this action by threatening Erdoan with his political downfall if he continued his course of action.
Erdoan would have instead arranged for Erbakan to be placed under house arrest. An eventual pardon granted by then-President Abdullah Gl allowed Erbakan to return to politics as leader of the Felicity Party, which he led until his death in 2011.
While this could be considered mere hearsay, it should be noted that it comes from someone very close to Erbakan and who leads the party he founded, an organization that would not cross the drawn boundaries by party elders.
Erdoan may have been motivated by a desire for political revenge or by pursuing a broader strategy to consolidate his power within the Islamist electoral base. It is plausible that he viewed Erbakan as a continuing threat to his authority despite his waning influence.
During Erdoan's time as prime minister, even though he was already fragile at the time, Erbakan condemned the pro-Western policies of his former protégés and accused them of serving Zionism.
