When President Jokowi was “attacked” by residents of Manado City





During a working visit to North Sulawesi Province, Thursday evening, February 22, 2024, President Joko Widodo visited Megamall, Manado City. The atmosphere in the mall, which was lively at that time, became even livelier with the arrival of President Jokowi. “Mr. Jokowi, Mr. Jokowi, Mr. Jokowi,” people shouted when they saw President Jokowi getting off the car in the mall lobby at around 7:45 p.m. WITA. Seeing the crowd, President Jokowi immediately responded to the people's greetings and approached a number of visitors while accepting invitations to take selfies. Andre, one of the residents, admitted that he was deliberately waiting for President Jokowi to arrive. He didn't want to miss the opportunity to meet the number one person in Indonesia. “I finished my work while waiting for Mr. Jokowi to arrive because Mr. President Jokowi is the idol of all the Indonesian people,” Andre said. Likewise, Dea, who ran the food stall, also felt happy to be able to meet and take selfies with President Jokowi. According to Dea, the programs implemented by President Jokowi's government can bring many benefits to society. “I am very happy, maasyaallah tabarakallah, my heart is really incredibly happy. Thank you for 10 years with Indonesia, you have built an extraordinary Indonesia,” Dea said. Meanwhile, Firdinia admitted that she did not expect to meet President Jokowi. He and his family were walking around the mall to buy food. “We were walking around, buying snacks and eating here, huh, suddenly Mr. Jokowi came. I didn't expect it. Very happy. I hope you will always be healthy and successful in the future,” Firdinia said. For your information, President Jokowi, who then came with PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir and Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, also went to the second floor of the mall to buy snacks. In fact, President Jokowi himself ordered snacks from one of the stalls. “I ordered chicken nuggets, potatoes, regular hamburgers, regular hot dogs. Happy and nervous. I can't say more, for the first time (serving) Mr. President,” said said Sandra, the guard of the snack stall visited by President Jokowi. While waiting for the food to be ready to be served, President Jokowi once again responded to people's selfie requests. Moreover, the ministers who accompanied them also did not escape requests for selfies from the public. “Mr. Erick! Mr. Bas! Mr. Budi!” » people shouted, inviting ministers to take selfies. After eating snacks while chatting warmly, President Jokowi and the ministers then left the mall at around 9:00 p.m. WITA. (BPMI Setpres)

