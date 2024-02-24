Civil fraud case against Donald Trump: $454 million judgment finalized and appeal begins





NEW YORK (AP) The stunning civil fraud judgment against Donald Trump was finalized Friday in New York, making official a verdict that leaves the former president liable for more than $454 million in fines and interest.

New York County Clerk's procedural step triggers Trump's appeal process, while allowing debt to begin accruing postjudgment interest of nearly $112,000 each day, according to a prosecutor's spokeswoman General of New York, Letitia James, who filed the complaint. case.

In his Feb. 16 ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump lied for years about his wealth in order to obtain favorable loans and make deals that helped prop up his real estate empire. He was ordered to pay $354.9 million in fines plus nearly $100 million in interest.

The official verdict gives Trump 30 days to appeal, which he has vowed to do. Within the same time frame, he must deposit sufficient funds into a court-controlled account or obtain bond for the full amount, James' office said.

Earlier this week, James said she would seek to seize some of the former president's assets if he was unable to pay the bill, although the appeal is likely to halt recovery of his penalty while the process takes place.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyers had sought to delay the filing after arguing with the state's attorneys and the judge over what should be contained in the documents.

On Thursday, Engoron rejected attorney Clifford Roberts' request that enforcement of the sanction be delayed for 30 days, writing in an email: You have not explained, much less justified, any reason suspension. I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appeal rights.

Starting Friday, interest on Trump's penalty will increase to $111,984 per day, instead of the $87,502 per day he owed before the verdict was made official. In effect, post-judgment interest is calculated on the total amount of the judgment, the underlying penalty of $355 million, plus the nearly $100 million he has accrued in pre-judgment interest.

Before the judgment was entered, Trump's interest was only charged on the underlying penalty. In total, Trump and his co-defendants will be charged $114,554 in interest per day until they pay, according to calculations by The Associated Press.

That includes $1,149 a day from each of Trump's two eldest sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., and $272 a day from the Trump Organization's former longtime financial chief, Allen Weisselberg. These amounts will continue to accrue even while they are appealed. If Trump and his co-defendants succeed in overturning the verdict, they may owe nothing.

