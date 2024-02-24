US military tracks 'small balloon' over Western states

U.S. warplanes are tracking a balloon flying at high altitude over the western United States, but officials said there was no danger to anyone on the ground or in the air.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, described the object as a “small balloon” pushed by the wind to an altitude between 43,000 and 45,000 feet (about 13 .72 kilometers).

Fighter jets were dispatched to intercept the balloon over the state of Utah and “determined that it was unmaneuverable and did not present a threat to national security,” according to a statement from the NORAD.

NORAD said it would continue to track the balloon and was in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration “to ensure flight safety.”

On Friday evening, the FAA “also determined that the balloon posed no danger” to airliners or other aircraft in the area, NORAD said.

The U.S. military is monitoring the skies in and around the United States more closely after the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon that transited the country in February 2023.

Chinese officials said the balloon was designed to conduct weather research and had “deviated from its intended trajectory.” But the Pentagon rejected those claims, saying the balloon was designed for surveillance purposes.

The incident escalated tensions between the United States and China and even caused U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other top officials.

The United States eventually shot down the Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it crossed much of the continental United States.

Following this incident, the United States took steps to improve detection of objects in its airspace.

It also began work to establish an accessible and up-to-date inventory of unmanned airborne objects, as well as updated rules and regulations for launching and maintaining unmanned objects.