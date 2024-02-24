New Indonesian copyright regulations require platforms to pay media companies for their content





The regulation will require online platforms to first coordinate with media outlets if they wish to publish media content.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo by Bay Ismoyo/AFP.

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that the government has issued regulations on publishers' rights that aim to define business relationships between digital platforms and mass media in terms of content publications, Xinhua reported. The regulation, launched three years ago, will require online platforms to first coordinate with media outlets if they wish to publish content from those outlets. Platforms may also have to pay royalties for this. “This regulation is part of the government's efforts to support conventional mass media companies. We must understand that media companies are under great pressure due to technological developments. We want digital platforms not to harm businesses “We want a clear cooperation program that benefits both parties,” Widodo said in his speech during the National Press Day commemoration in Ancol, North Jakarta. He said the regulation, which he signed on Monday, would only be subject to digital platforms and mass media, not content creators. This regulation responded to complaints from media companies regarding the decline in mass media advertising revenues since the massive development of digital platforms. The press proposed that the government regulate companies' cooperation with online platforms, Widodo said. “The transition period of implementing the regulations will be difficult, particularly regarding the response of digital platforms and service users,” he said. – BERNAMA-XINHUA

