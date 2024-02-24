In Varanasi, PM Modi criticizes Rahul: he called Kashi, young drug addicts from UP | Lucknow News





Targeting Rahul Gandhi without naming him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress ke shahi parivar ke yuvraj (crown prince of the Congress royal family) had insulted the youth of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh by calling them nasheri (addicts).

Addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore, Modi said: Those who are not themselves in the hosh (meaning) call young people nasheri.

He was responding to a remark by Rahul Gandhi who earlier this week said that in Varanasi he had observed intoxicated youths lying in the streets and dancing at night. The future of Uttar Pradesh, according to Gandhi, was drunkenness and dancing at night. Modi said, “At a time when UP is evolving and young people are actively shaping their future, what are these dynasts doing? I am amazed by their speech. The crown prince of the Congress royal family says, and you will be surprised by what he said after coming to Kashi, that the youth of Kashi, the youth of UP are nasheri (drug addicts). What kind of language is this? They have spent two decades mistreating Modi, and now they are taking out their frustration on the divine public and the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Those who are not in hosh (meaning) themselves call the children of UP and my Kashi nasheri, he said. They also don't like the new form of Ayodhya and Kashi at all. See the kind of things they say about the Ram temple in their speeches. I didn't know that Congress had such hatred towards Lord Ram. Last month, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former leader Sonia Gandhi and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had declined invitation to the consecration ceremony of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. They (the opposition) cannot think and look beyond their family and vote bank. That's why they come together in every election and when the results are not in their favor, they mistreat each other and go their separate ways, Modi said. This time, they will have to fight to prevent their election deposits from being lost, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh had decided to give all seats to the NDA and Modi's third term would be the most great phase of India's capabilities at the moment. the world. This time, there is the same mood throughout the country. Abki baar abki baar abki baar. The crowd responded with Modi Sarkar. At the event in Sant Ravidas, Modi launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, saying these parties believe in inciting people in the name of caste and inciting them to fight. He said opposition leaders cannot tolerate Dalits and tribal people in high positions and cited the presidential election contested by Droupadi Murmu. In every age, the sermons of the saints show us the way and also alert us. In our country, whenever someone indulges in discrimination in the name of caste, it harms humanity, he said. If someone incites (others) in the name of caste, it also harms humanity. Therefore, brothers and sisters, today all Dalits and backward people of the country must keep in mind that the INDI Gathbandhan, who believes in inciting and inciting people to fight in the name of caste, opposes projects for the welfare of Dalits and vanchit (private), he said. With PTI

