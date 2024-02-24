What seemed plausible two months ago is now undeniable: the terrible military junta in power in Myanmar is in retreat in the face of the country's anti-regime insurgents. The rebels include regional militias and the so-called People's Defense Forces or PDF, ad hoc armed resistance groups that arose in response to the February 2021 military coup.
Reviews | The Burmese junta is weakening. It's time to plan what's next.
Ethnic armies have been a feature of Myanmar's tense political landscape since its independence in 1948. Alongside the PDF, insurgents have seized hundreds of townships and military outposts since the October 27 offensive was launched. In January, the army suffered its most humiliating defeat to date, when the soldiers went to Laukkaing, a key town and regional command center in Shan State for the rebels. There were conflicting reports as to the fate of six brigadier generals responsible for the debacle. Local media reported they had been sentenced to death, which the junta denied.
The Myanmar army is seeing its numbers depleted by battlefield losses, surrenders and desertions. In a sign of desperation, the junta announced its intention to begin youth conscription military service for at least two years. The announcement prompted thousands of people to escape attempt cross the Thai border or queue for a visa in front of Western diplomatic missions in Yangon.
But the surprisingly rapid withdrawal of military forces from key areas does not mean the situation is ongoing. on the verge of collapse. By retreating to more defensible positions, particularly in large cities and the capital Naypyidaw, the army appears to be putting down long-term roots. Despite being blocked on the ground, the armed forces continue to deploy devastating airstrikes against civilians, likely amounting to a war crime. THE insurgents widely use drones, although effective, did not erase the regime's advantage on the battlefield. Myanmar's army is battle-hardened, well-armed and close-knit, living largely isolated from the population. Its soldiers have a reputation for brutality towards civilians.
The rebels, on the other hand, are divided along ethnic and regional lines. There are about 20 ethnic armies in Myanmar, also known as Burma, totaling about 135,000 troops. And there are some 65,000 fighters in the People's Defense Forces, formed after the 2021 coup that toppled the government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi (who remains in prison). The PDF are the armed wing of the government of national unity, composed of figures from the legitimately deposed government. Many of its fighters are former students who joined mountain and jungle guerrillas and lack heavy equipment, formal training and a unified command structure.
Recent military defeats are the work of ethnic armies and not the PDF. Recent successes in Shan State have been achieved by three separate insurgent groups, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Taang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army, operating jointly since 2019 under the name Alliance of the Three Brotherhoods, a rare example of cooperation between ethnic groups. The PDF, on the other hand, may lack weapons, ammunition and battlefield experience. But they bring the imprimatur of the government in exile.
For those who want to see an end to this conflict and a return to a democratic Myanmar, an outright victory for the rebels remains. it seems far away. A prolonged period of conflict and further suffering for the people of Myanmar are unfortunately more likely. By latest estimates, some 2.6 million people have been driven from their homes, including 660,000 since the October offensive. And more than 95,000 refugees fled to neighboring countries. More … than 18 million peoplea third of the population needs emergency humanitarian aid.
The global response to this crisis has been virtually non-existent, with the wars in Gaza and Ukraine absorbing all diplomatic oxygen. Myanmar's neighbors in Southeast Asia oscillate between indifference and maintaining ties with the junta. For its part, China was play both sides, maintaining close ties with the junta while supporting ethnic armies on its border. The rebels' success in Shan State is believed to be due to Beijing's tacit support. China mainly wants to exercise control over Lawless border regions in Myanmar which have become refuges to expand Internet scam centersslavery and various other illicit activities.
The United States should do much more to end the war decently. The Biden administration already has the tools to make a difference. Congress in 2022 is adopted the law on Burmawhich was reauthorized in a watered-down form late last year as part of the defense authorization bill. Burmese law call for delivery humanitarian aid, support for federalism and democracy, and non-lethal aid to ethnic armies and PDFs. But the Burma Act did not come with any funding allocation, and US support so far is limited.
Myanmar's civil war is at a turning point, and more U.S. aid can make a difference. The Biden administration must open dialogue with all armed rebel groups and the government of national unity, helping them come together around a common agenda of federalism and democracy. And it should listen to what else the rebels say they need to win the war by reducing the junta's sources of income in favor of more weapons. President Biden is also expected to revive the idea of appointing a special coordinator for Burma democracy, a provision that was inexplicably removed from the amended Burma law.
All of this may seem like a big ask, given that Congress is unable to agree on funding for Ukraine and Israel. But we are witnessing the eventual demise of this hated regime. Planning for the future and ensuring the country has a chance at a democratic future must start now.
