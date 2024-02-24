Trump's civil fraud judgment officially amounts to more than $450 million and exceeds $100,000 per day





Will fraud ruling affect Trump's finances?

How New York's civil fraud ruling could affect Trump's finances 02:47

In New York, former President Donald Trump's bills are piling up. The judgment in his civil fraud trial was officially entered into court today – $454,156,783.05 for him alone, and Trump is now accruing more than $100,000 in post-judgment interest every day.

This is in addition to the recent $83.3 million verdict against him in E's defamation suit. John Carroll.

Trump and the other defendants in the civil fraud case — his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, along with two other Trump Organization executives — have 30 days to appeal the ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron, who declared them responsible for fraud for misrepresenting the value of Trump properties.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to appeal, calling the case a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James could enforce the ruling by freezing Trump's bank accounts and selling his properties. James said she has her eye on Trump's 40 Wall Street skyscraper. To avoid such actions, Trump must either post bond or deposit money with the court — likely at least the full amount of the judgment, the attorney general's office said, and possibly additional funds to cover post interest. -judgment which will continue to accumulate. during the appeal process.

The Trump Building at 40 Wall Street in New York's Financial District on February 22, 2024. Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The final monetary judgment entered, including approximately $100 million in pre-judgment interest, totals $464,576,230.62 for all defendants. Starting today, post-judgment interest also begins to accrue at 9% per year. That's a total of $114,553.04 in interest per day, including $111,983.86 from Trump alone.

Trump and the other defendants had asked Engoron to stay enforcement of the judgment for 30 days to “allow for an orderly post-judgment process, particularly given the magnitude of the judgment.”

Engoron rejected the request, saying: “You have failed to explain, much less justify, any justification for a stay.”

Trump investigations

