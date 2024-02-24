PM Modi to unveil Rs 14,000 crore projects in Kashi | News from India







During his whirlwind tour, the Prime Minister will reach the temple town on Thursday evening. On Friday, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various initiatives in various sectors such as health, education, transport, waterways, sports and cultural heritage.

These projects aim to boost employment opportunities and the overall development of the region.

His itinerary includes three key events: addressing two public gatherings, one during the Ravidas Jayanti celebrations at Seer Goverdhanpur, the birthplace of Sant Ravida, and another at Karkhiyaon where he will unveil 36 projects worth a staggering Rs 14,316 crore. Additionally, he will felicitate the winners of Sansad Quiz Competition, Sanskrit Competition and Sansad Photography Competition at Swatantrata Bhawan, Banaras Hindu University. PM Modi The day will begin with a program at BHU's Swatantra Bhawan, where he will interact with and award winners of various competitions, including Sansad Khel (Sports), Sansad Photography, Sansad Knowledge and Sansad Sanskrit.

From there, he will travel to Seer Goverdhanpur for the Ravidas Jayanti festivities, where he will unveil a magnificent 25-foot bronze statue of Sant Ravidas, inaugurate the completed projects and lay the foundation stone of a museum dedicated to the 15th century poet saint century. .

His final stop will be Karkhiyaon, where he will inaugurate the Amul Dairy Factory and address a public meeting. While the projects inaugurated at the birthplace of Sant Ravidas will be unveiled separately, all other completed projects and foundation stones of new initiatives will be officially launched at Karkhiyaon.

