



(Credits: Far Out / Earl Owensby Studios) The political landscape can be strange at the best of times, but there's something quintessentially British about a low-budget country. Star Wars a scam giving birth to a candidate who ran in several elections. Almost as soon as George Lucas' sci-fi epic became the biggest hit ever in cinema, there was an almost immediate explosion of thinly veiled imitations and parodies. One of the first off the block was writer/director Todd Durhams. Gremloidsa 3D comedy released in 1984. Sing liberally everything that concerns Star Warsthe film saw Robert Bloodworth's Lord Buckethead and his evil henchmen accidentally land in a remote backwoods town in search of a princess called Serina. Deciding to make the most of it, Lord Buckethead mistakes local baker Chester for notorious outlaw Captain Starfighter and transmission repair worker Karen as Serina, kidnapping her for questioning and opposing his alien forces to humans in a half-hearted and uninteresting parody. Star Wars. At the time, no one could have predicted this Gremloids A lasting legacy would emerge in the stifling world of the British political system, but video distributor Mike Lee had other ideas. By forming the Gremloids Party, he would adopt the persona of Lord Buckethead without permission from the filmmaker and try his luck in the general election. After running against Margaret Thatcher in 1987 and John Major in 1992, the helmeted politician then disappeared for a decade and a half until it was decreed that the looming threat of Theresa May was something that an intergalactic overlord simply couldn't bear to let happen. Replacing Lee in the suit was Jonathan Harvey, who gained viral fame for his appearance in full costume, of course facing May when he faced her in the 2017 general election. Seeking to usurp her on her Maidenhead turf , 249 votes were cast in favor of the Gremloid party, which is equivalent to 0.4% of all completed ballots. Lord Buckethead has since appeared on Last Night Tonight with John Oliver to campaign for the chance to lead Brexit negotiations, appeared at Glastonbury to present Sleaford Mods, found himself embroiled in a copyright dispute with Gremloids director Durham and once again returns to the political fray. Representing the official Monster Raving Loony party in the 2019 general election, Lord Buckethead failed to defeat Boris Johnson, with his vote percentage falling to 0.3. Make no mistake, though, the next time the race is called for a brand new prime minister; he will inevitably rise from his ashes to occupy a place of choice among the pantheon of politicians seeking the highest office in the country.

