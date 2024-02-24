Trump expresses support for IVF by calling on Alabama to find a solution to the problem that worries the Republican Party





Former President Donald Trump said Friday he supports women's access to in vitro fertilization in response to the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling on IVF and called on Alabama lawmakers to act quickly to find an immediate solution to keep the procedure available in the State.

With his remarks, Trump joins a swirl of Republicans working to distance themselves from Alabama courts, arguing that frozen embryos are children under state law and that those who destroy them can be held responsible for wrongful death. The ruling revealed how much the reproductive rights landscape has changed since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and highlights what is likely to become a key campaign issue this year with Congress's control and the White House at stake.

Republican candidates and lawmakers have at times struggled to respond to the decision while emphasizing their support for access to IVF treatment.

Trump offered his first reaction to the decision Friday, first on social media and then at a campaign rally in South Carolina.

Like the overwhelming majority of Americans, including the vast majority of Republican conservatives, Christians, and pro-life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples trying to have a precious little baby. I support him, the former president said in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

And today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama. And I'm sure they will do it, he added.

Her comments echo those of GOP primary rival Nikki Haley, who said Thursday she disagreed with the decision and felt Alabama should perhaps go back and review the law .

In a memo Friday, the Senate GOP campaign arm urged candidates to clearly and concisely reject government efforts to restrict IVF, citing strong public support for access to IVF. Alabama's Republican attorney general also said through his chief counsel that he does not intend to use the state Supreme Court's decision as a basis for suing the families or IVF providers. And a bipartisan effort is currently underway in the Alabama Legislature to draft clarifying legislation that would protect IVF treatments, state legislative sources told CNN.

But led by President Joe Biden, Democrats pounced on the Alabama decision, linking it to the U.S. Supreme Court's elimination of federal abortion protections in 2022. Trump himself has repeatedly boasted that as president he had appointed three High Court judges who then supported the decision. reversal of historic abortion law.

The loss of access to IVF for Alabama families is a direct result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by Donald Trump's Supreme Court justices, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement Friday. Trump is responsible for more than 20 abortion bans, restrictions on women's ability to decide if and when to start a family, and attacks on contraception. He proudly overturned Roe and was bragging about it on the campaign trail just last night.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a vulnerable Democrat up for re-election this year, linked Alabama's decision to Republican primary candidates seeking to challenge him in November.

Women should have the opportunity and right to start a family on their own terms, which includes access to fertility treatments like IVF, Brown said in a statement Friday, before referring to opposition from Republican Party supports an amendment that enshrines the right to abortion in the state constitution. Last year. Bernie Moreno, Frank LaRose, and Matt Dolan have already made their position on this issue clear: they opposed No. 1 and now want to undo the majority of Ohioans who supported him – no memo from Mitch McConnell can change that.

In contrast, vulnerable Republican incumbents and swing state candidates have aggressively tried to preempt Democratic attacks.

Dave McCormick, Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, wrote on social media that IVF is a beacon of hope for millions of Americans seeking the blessing of children and said he opposed any effort to restrict it. California Rep. Michelle Steel, who represents a district carried by Biden, said on social media that there is nothing more pro-life than helping families have children, and I do not support federal restrictions on IVF.

Alabama's historic decision sent shockwaves across the country and also further amplified the high stakes of the abortion debate that has gripped American politics since the overturning of Roe. The U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision placed the issue of abortion in the hands of the states and sparked an immediate rush by conservative leaders to pass or enforce existing, but previously pending, laws. banning early abortion in almost all pregnancies.

The backlash against Roe's fall was almost instantaneous and crossed party lines. First, the red state of Kansas voted overwhelmingly to reject an amendment that would have allowed state lawmakers to ban the procedure. From then on, in similar ballot measures and elections that Democrats sought to turn into de facto referendums on abortion rights, abortion opponents consistently lost.

Some GOP leaders have urged candidates to tailor their messaging on reproductive care to their specific races. Ronna McDaniel, the outgoing chair of the Republican National Committee, has repeatedly called on Republicans to address the issue head on.

Communication on this issue will depend on each individual candidate, their campaign and their decision to get in front of the voter, McDaniel said on his Real America podcast in January.

This story and headline have been updated with additional information.

CNN's Kristen Holmes, Gregory Krieg and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

