Ram Madhav writes: An uncontested Xi could be a disaster for the Chinese economy





Chinese people have just returned to work after a week-long annual Spring Festival celebration that began on February 10, marking the start of the Lunar New Year. In a rare public appearance, President Xi Jinping, who Chinese state media said highly values ​​and has a deep understanding of culture, arrived at Ancient Culture Street, a shopping street in China. Qing era in the city of Tianjin, about an hour's drive from Beijing, on the afternoon of February 1, to supervise preparations for the festival. Wandering through the antiquated surroundings, Xi entered stores and chatted with busy shopkeepers.

Later, delivering his New Year's message from the Great Hall in Beijing on February 8, Xi asserted that his government had made solid progress in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

In the Chinese zodiac, the coming year is that of the dragon, it symbolizes fire and fury and is the epitome of harsh power and ferocity. China has long identified with these qualities of domination and authority. But Xi insisted that the Chinese dragon is strong, fearless and benevolent and embodies the Chinese nation's five-thousand-year spirit of self-development, hard work and enterprise. Many ordinary Chinese believe that the Year of the Dragon, which comes once every 12 years, is auspicious and that children born in this year will have better prospects in life. Many women plan to give birth in the year of the dragon. China currently faces a serious demographic challenge, with the median age exceeding 39 years compared to 29 years in India. The devastating effects of the one-child norm, introduced in the 1980s, continue to haunt China. In 2011, there were 13.27 births per 1,000 inhabitants. Ten years later, this figure fell to 6.39 births. The government was forced to revise the population policy in 2015 to allow two children, and in 2021, three children per family. It is hoped that the year of the dragon will see a boom in childbirth in the country. But demographics are not the only headache for Xi. The most important concerns the economy. Xi wears many hats today. He is head of state, head of the army and also head of the Party. Within the party, he heads many important committees, including those dealing with foreign policy, Taiwan, Internet control, government restructuring, national security, policing, secret police and even of the judicial system. He proved himself adept in successfully administering most of these departments. But, to his great regret, one department turns out to be an economic disaster. China's economy, which has seen three decades of relentless GDP growth above 10 percent, is now struggling to maintain even half of that growth. Predicted not long ago by the IMF that it would overtake America by 2028, it is stuck in a spiral of deflation, shrinking markets, dwindling exports and sky-high bad debts. Many experts blame Xi for this debacle. His paranoia over impending conflict with the West caused him to prioritize national security over the economy. A heady cocktail of economic inexperience and ideological excess has resulted in irresponsible actions against big tech companies, both domestic and international. The episodes involving real estate giant China Evergrande Group and Jack Ma of the successful Alibaba Group are examples of Xi's malign ways of operating.

Premier Li Qiang, who led a large delegation to Davos earlier this month, said China's economy was growing 5.2 percent. But the situation on the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and other cities tells a different story. Shops and commercial establishments are empty as fears of an economic slowdown have led the world's largest and most prosperous middle class to turn away from domestic spending. Tens of thousands of employees returning home for the Spring Festival were told by their employers not to return. Unemployment rates are at an all-time high. All this indicates that real GDP growth may not exceed 1.2 to 1.5 percent.

As economic difficulties deepen, Xi appears to turn more and more to Mao. When things weren't going well, Mao decided to experiment with fanciful ideas like A great leap forward in 1958, followed eight years later by the Cultural Revolution, leading to disastrous consequences for the economy and enormous human suffering. As the people suffer from economic decline, Xi also resorts to clumsy rhetoric.cWe have more deeply understood that building a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization is not only a bright path for the Chinese people. pursue a better and happy life, but also a fair way to promote peace and development in the world, he pontificated. Xi is doing one thing right, while continuing to exert his iron grip on the party and the country. Soviet communist leader Vladimir Lenin once said that for the center to truly direct the orchestra, it had to know who was playing the violin and where, who was playing a wrong note and why. Xi gained absolute control that never happened even during Mao's era. The seven members of the Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party are all loyalists of the leader.

A study conducted during Xi's second year in office found that he appeared in newspapers more than twice as often as his predecessors. The official Xinhua news agency adopted a nickname for the leader: Xi Dada, Great Uncle Xi. Thousands of art students applying to Beijing University of Technology were judged on their ability to draw Xi's portrait. Xi assumes that all this constitutes his strength. But tragically, this could also be his weakness. Without any party or government leaders able to disagree with him and offer valuable suggestions, this self-centeredness could precipitate an economic collapse, leading to the same disastrous consequences that Mao inflicted on the unfortunate citizens in the form of famines. , plagues and purges. seven decades ago. The writer, president of the India Foundation, is with the RSS

