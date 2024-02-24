UFO or Chinese spy? US officials, baffled by unidentified balloon, say that's not the case…

A small balloon was seen flying over the western United States on Friday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

As reported by Associated PressCiting NORAD spokesman John Cornelio, NORAD sent fighter pilots to investigate and noted that it “poses no threat to national security.”

However, attention has increased on sightings of balloons crossing the United States following the military's interception and destruction of a Chinese surveillance balloon that crossed a significant portion of the country last year. last.

Furthermore, authorities clarified that the balloon intercepted Friday was not launched by a foreign adversary and poses no danger to aviation or national security.

However, NORAD remained silent on the origin or purpose of the balloon observed flying over Utah and Colorado.

Earlier this year, U.S. authorities destroyed a large white surveillance balloon from China off the coast of South Carolina. The Pentagon said the balloon was part of a broader surveillance initiative that China had been undertaking for “several years.”

China responded that it reserved the right to take further action and criticized the United States for its blatant overreaction and serious violation of international practices.

Additionally, the presence of the Chinese surveillance balloon has become an important diplomatic issue between the United States and China, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned visit to Beijing in February 2023.

Blinken then undertook the trip in June to try to ease growing tensions, which encompassed various concerns such as the balloon incident and China's increasingly assertive behavior in the South China Sea.

NORAD continues to work in close coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration to track and monitor the balloon detected at an altitude of approximately 44,000 feet (13,400 meters),” Cornelio said.

P.A. further indicated that initial reports that the military had tracked a balloon over the western United States had caused some apprehension among lawmakers, including U.S. Senator Jon Tester and U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale of the Montana, who said their offices were monitoring its trajectory.

Earlier in June, the BBC found numerous images of Chinese spy balloons crossing East Asia through its analysis of huge amounts of data captured by satellites. The analysis was carried out in collaboration with Synthetic, an artificial intelligence company.

Synthetic founder Corey Jaskolski found evidence of a balloon crossing northern Japan in early September 2021. This footage has not been previously published, the BBC reported.

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: February 24, 2024, 07:22 IST

