Connect with us

Politics

UFO or Chinese spy? US officials, baffled by unidentified balloon, say that's not the case…

UFO or Chinese spy? US officials, baffled by unidentified balloon, say that's not the case…

 


A small balloon was seen flying over the western United States on Friday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

As reported by Associated PressCiting NORAD spokesman John Cornelio, NORAD sent fighter pilots to investigate and noted that it “poses no threat to national security.”

However, attention has increased on sightings of balloons crossing the United States following the military's interception and destruction of a Chinese surveillance balloon that crossed a significant portion of the country last year. last.

Also read: Chinese Spy Balloon Used by American Internet Service Provider: United States

Furthermore, authorities clarified that the balloon intercepted Friday was not launched by a foreign adversary and poses no danger to aviation or national security.

However, NORAD remained silent on the origin or purpose of the balloon observed flying over Utah and Colorado.

Earlier this year, U.S. authorities destroyed a large white surveillance balloon from China off the coast of South Carolina. The Pentagon said the balloon was part of a broader surveillance initiative that China had been undertaking for “several years.”

China responded that it reserved the right to take further action and criticized the United States for its blatant overreaction and serious violation of international practices.

Additionally, the presence of the Chinese surveillance balloon has become an important diplomatic issue between the United States and China, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned visit to Beijing in February 2023.

Blinken then undertook the trip in June to try to ease growing tensions, which encompassed various concerns such as the balloon incident and China's increasingly assertive behavior in the South China Sea.

Read also: Second Cold War: American emulation of Chinese policy could reset their relations

NORAD continues to work in close coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration to track and monitor the balloon detected at an altitude of approximately 44,000 feet (13,400 meters),” Cornelio said.

P.A. further indicated that initial reports that the military had tracked a balloon over the western United States had caused some apprehension among lawmakers, including U.S. Senator Jon Tester and U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale of the Montana, who said their offices were monitoring its trajectory.

Earlier in June, the BBC found numerous images of Chinese spy balloons crossing East Asia through its analysis of huge amounts of data captured by satellites. The analysis was carried out in collaboration with Synthetic, an artificial intelligence company.

Synthetic founder Corey Jaskolski found evidence of a balloon crossing northern Japan in early September 2021. This footage has not been previously published, the BBC reported.

(With contribution from agencies)

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: February 24, 2024, 07:22 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/chinese-spy-balloon-alien-united-states-of-america-norad-utah-colarado-beijing-washington-blinken-joe-biden-xi-jinping-11708736949863.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: