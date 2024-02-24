Erdogan Hospital Initiative: Local, US Surgeons Perform 49 Free Spine, Knee Operations – Journal





MUZAFFARGARH: Surgeons of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh, in collaboration with their four visiting American colleagues, successfully performed 49 spinal and knee replacements at the health facility over the past two weeks. Of the total 49 operations carried out jointly by the local and American surgeons, 26 were knee replacements, 15 were spine operations and eight were sports-related operations, mainly benefiting poor patients in remote areas, who otherwise could not not afford this expensive treatment. Bakhtawar Shafi, one of the patients who underwent spinal surgery at the hospital, told Dawn that she was suffering from spinal pain and had been treated at different government and private hospitals. She says doctors told her that the only permanent solution to her problem was spinal surgery, but she could not afford such expensive treatment due to financial constraints. However, thanks to the patient-friendly initiative taken by Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, she will now be able to lead a normal life. Another patient, Amjad Mukhtar, had suffered from severe back pain for years but could not afford expensive treatment. However, he had now undergone free surgery at Erdogan Hospital and was recovering quickly. Similarly, Halimah, who comes from a remote area and suffered from excruciating knee pain, said she had become desperate as the cost of replacement procedures was beyond her reach. However, the free surgery turned out to be a boon for her. The invited American surgeons also expressed their great satisfaction with the success of the surgical initiative taken in collaboration with Erdogan Hospital. They decided to continue cooperation with the local facility in the future to help poor patients belonging to this remote area. Dr. Gohar Nawaz Khan, head of the Orthopedics Department at Erdogan Hospital, thanked the American surgeons and hopes that they will continue their cooperation so that as many patients as possible benefit from this initiative. He also appreciated different departments of the hospital including Housekeeping, Maintenance, Supply Chain, Biomedical, IT, General Store, Finance, Operating Theater Teams and CRD for their collective contribution to the initiative respectful of people. Published in Dawn, February 24, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1816613/erdogan-hospital-initiative-local-us-surgeons-conduct-49-free-spine-knee-surgeries The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos