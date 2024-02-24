Top 3 news of the day: Tourists are advised to bring $417 in cash to enter Thailand





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – English tempo completed the top three news stories for Friday, February 23, 2024. Here are the highlights: Tourists advised to bring US$417 in cash to enter Thailand under new travel requirements, Indonesian immigration arrests 4 foreigners using fake passports suspected of being part of a trafficking network, Jokowi claims. Nino Source of rising rice prices during his visit to South Sulawesi. Here is the list of the 3 main news on English tempo Today: 1. Tourists are advised to bring US$417 in cash to enter Thailand TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Thailand is one of the most popular travel destinations for Indonesian tourists for its beautiful beaches and easy access. Indonesians do not need a visa to enter Thailand and the cost is quite affordable. However, entering Thailand is not as simple as it seems. The Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok revealed that it had received numerous complaints from citizens who were not allowed to enter the country, the reason being that their travel documents were incomplete while officials there Thai immigration officers were carrying out a random check. Click here to read more 2. Indonesian immigration arrests 4 foreigners using fake passports, suspected of being part of a trafficking network TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Immigration at Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta Airport has arrested four foreign nationals who were caught using fake passports and visas. They are suspected of being part of a human trafficking network. The four individuals are MHAA from Iraq, FAB from Sudan and IH and MA from Syria. They were arrested while at the Soekarno-Hatta immigration checkpoint. Click here to read more 3. Jokowi says El Nino behind rising rice prices during visit to South Sulawesi TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inspected the availability of government rice reserve at the Batangase Maros Bulog warehouse and provided social assistance yesterday. Jokowi explained that the El Nino phenomenon that hit the whole world caused a decline in food production, while public consumption increased. This means that a rise in food prices, including rice, is inevitable. Click here to read more Tempo.co

