Politics
Shanghai director to be tried for 'white paper' protest film Radio Free Asia
Shanghai authorities will prosecute a filmmaker who made a documentary on the national situation. white paper movementa series of protests against three years of gradual lockdown and mandatory testing under China's zero COVID policy.
THE 77-minute film titled “Urumqi Road” is compiled from on-the-ground footage of thousands of people, mostly young people, who poured into the streets of Shanghai and other major Chinese cities in late November 2022 to mourn the death of a Uyghur family in A apartment fire in Urumqi, the regional capital of Xinjiang.
The tragedy served as a catalyst for protests, which unleashed years of pent-up frustration and stress. Thousands of people have called for an end to pandemic restrictions, and some have even called for President Xi Jinping to resign.
Many held up blank sheets of paper to represent what they wish they could say but could not due to Chinese censorship. In the film, some say that what happened in Urumqi could have happened anywhere in China.
The documentary which bears the English title Not the Foreign Forces in reference to the “hostile foreign forces” which are frequently blamed by Beijing for inciting protests was uploaded to YouTube by at least one account in early December 2023 and credited to “Plato”.
It garnered thousands of views, but less than a week after it appeared, Plato's Twitter account was deleted and his YouTube channel was made private.
Catch-all crime
RFA Cantonese has learned that Plato's real name is Chen Pinlin and that he was arrested shortly after the film's release on suspicion of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used to target peaceful critics of the government.
Chen, detained at the Baoshan District Detention Center in Shanghai, was formally arrested on the same charge on January 5, 2024. His case was transferred to the local prosecutor's office on February 18, a person familiar with the matter said.
A woman who helped Chen produce the film has been released on bail, the person said.
A Germany-based Chinese activist who gave only the nickname Frank said the charge against Chen was a well-known “catch-all crime.”
“Chen Pinlin's case is proof that the Chinese government continues to abuse the accusation of 'stirring up quarrels and stirring up trouble' to undermine artistic freedom and freedom of expression,” said Frank. “Anyone who cares about social justice or criticizes human rights violations is harshly repressed by the government.”
“We call on the international community, especially cultural and artistic creators around the world, to pay attention to Plato’s situation,” he said. “We cannot turn a blind eye and just watch these tragedies continue to happen.”
We want freedom!
According to the film's introduction, Chen was among the mostly young protesters who converged on The road from Urumqi to Shanghai to protest the death of the Uyghur family on November 26, 2022, and that it was the first time he participated in a political event of any kind.
Interspersed with images of young people chanting: “We want freedom!” and “Xi Jinping resigns!” Chen said the government's claim that the nationwide protests were the work of “foreign forces” was false.
He also called on people to continue to resist government propaganda and censorship, and to remember not only zero years COVIDbut also the Tiananmen massacre in 1989, the Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976 and the Great Famine of 1958-1960 under the Mao era.
“Remember the ugliness,” Chen says in the film. “Only those with an optimistic outlook can hope that China will usher in better times soon.”
A former White Paper protester who only gave the nickname Rick for fear of reprisals said Beijing was trying to rewrite the history of the COVID zero years and that Chen and other protesters were trying to defend historical truth.
“The Chinese Communist Party will not let people talk about the White Paper movement, which is an attempt to alter the collective memory of the three years without COVID among the Chinese people,” Rick said.
“The documentary directed by Chen Pinlin is an attempt to break the blockade of historical truth imposed by the Chinese Communist Party.”
He said Chen took huge risks in making a film about popular protests in China.
“I admire director Chen Pinlin’s courage and sense of social responsibility,” Rick said. “Recording historical truth is not a crime.”
Shattered illusions
He said zero COVID restrictions had made young Chinese realize that they could be deprived of their most basic rights at any time, forced to starve or die of disease in their own homes, or even burned alive in fires.
“Their illusions were shattered, young people courageously took to the streets and shouted their protest,” he said.
Many of those who took part in the movement were detainedwhile others have fled abroadwhere they have continued their support for political change in China.
But even foreign activists are also increasingly victims harassed by state security policesome reporting threats against their families back home, as China continues the “long arm application of its laws abroad.
“[In] “In the summer of 2023, there was a wave of harassment targeting Chinese students living in the Washington area,” said Zhang Jinrui, a former White Paper Movement protester and Georgetown law student, during a recent seminar on Beijing politics. transnational repression.
He said some students had been arrested for their activism after returning to China for summer vacation, while others had been subjected to remote harassment and intimidation by authorities.
“I think that's basically their main tactic with a lot of Chinese students, but a lot of the time, harsher measures will be taken as well,” Zhang said. For example, threatening to confiscate your parents' money.
“It’s a tactic to try to wear you down,” he said, “to try to harass your family more and more until they can’t take it anymore.
Translated by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Malcolm Foster.
