Indonesians worried after Prabowo's presidential victory

Sydney Indonesian chaplain Father Agustinas Handoko MSC prays for his homeland following the election of a new president, Prabowo Subianto.

He is dismayed that Indonesia is governed by a former military commander who served in the Kopassus, a special forces regiment implicated in human rights abuses during the Suharto years.

Subianto also has ties to radical Islamists, causing Catholics and other minorities to worry about their religious freedoms.

Father Handoko said he would respect the election results but would have preferred rival candidate Ganjar Pranowo, a former governor of Central Java, whom he considers a man of more integrity.

Prabowo Subianto does not have a good record, he violated human rights and the process of appointing the new vice president was legally flawed and a violation of the Constitutional Court, Father Handoko said.

How can we be led by a leader like that?

I will pray for my beloved country that the situation remains safe and peaceful after the elections and that riots do not occur like in 1998.

Subianto, 72, claimed victory over Pranowo and Anies Rasyid Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta, with the first count showing him reaching more than 50 percent of the Feb. 14 vote.

This is despite allegations of serious human rights violations and claims that he benefited from electoral fraud and nepotism.

Other Catholics also greeted the news with a mix of concern, quiet resignation and prayer.

Chris, an Indonesian-born Catholic from Sydney, said the religious freedom of minorities including Christians, Buddhists and Hindus could be at risk if the new president uses the continued growth of extremist Muslims in Indonesia to stay in power.

Even during the first and second periods of [outgoing president] Under Jokowi's presidency, the persecution of non-Muslims was on the rise, the best example being Ahok [Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the first non-Muslim governor of Jakarta in decades, who in 2017 was given a two-year prison sentence for blasphemy]he said.

Robert Pratickna, a parishioner at St Agathas Church in Pennant Hills, said the country would remain stable and the new president would not make life difficult for Christians.

Indonesia generally feels safe for Christians and I don't think that will change, he said.

There is a small percentage of radical Muslims in Indonesia but that doesn't really bother us, most people there are very tolerant.

Never in my life have I felt threatened or unable to worship there because of my Catholic faith.

One of the problems is that it is almost impossible to get permission to build new churches in Indonesia, but Catholicism itself is growing there.

Another Sydney-based Indonesian Catholic, Frans Simarmata, thought things would be business as usual, but did not think Subianto should have taken Raka as his future vice president and did not vote for him.

He also wanted to be loyal to the victims of the 1998 riots, some of whom he knew personally.

I did not want to betray their sacrifices, he said.

Secretary of the Indonesia Business Council Australia, Indry Wyburn believed that Subianto or Pranowo, with whom she had worked on several projects, would lead Indonesia well in the areas of economy and national security.

Although I have Australian citizenship, my heart is still in Indonesia and I have many family members and friends there, she said.

Mr. Subianto was accused of instigating the 1998 riots, but we have no way of knowing what really happened.

I told my friends that as Catholics we try to support good candidates based on the best knowledge we have and then we just have to pray and leave it in God's hands.

Subianto is accused of war crimes in East Timor in the 1980s and 1990s, when he served and then led the Indonesian army special forces unit Kopassus, and of playing a role in inciting riots murders in Jakarta in 1998 which marked the memory of a generation. .

He also won despite a damaging documentary released days before the election, accusing current President Joko Widodo of changing the law to allow his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to be Subianto's running mate .