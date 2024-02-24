PM Modi to inaugurate Gujarat's first AIIMS in Rajkot on February 25

PM Modi will also visit Dwarka town and offer prayers at Dwarkadhish temple. (Deposit)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gujarat's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot on February 25, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Friday.

It will be one of the five AIIMS dedicated to the nation by the Rajkot Chief Minister on February 25, the minister said.

During his visit to the state, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district, besides holding a road show in Jamnagar.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Minister Patel said the outpatient department (OPD) of the super-specialty hospital near Para Pipaliya village on the outskirts of Rajkot city was already operational.

The Prime Minister, who laid the foundation stone of the mega-facility through video conferencing in December 2020, will inaugurate the Inpatient Department (IPD), Patel said.

“Spread over 201 acres, Rajkot AIIMS is a world-class hospital with 720 beds, including ICU beds and super-specialty beds. On February 25, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 23 operation theaters, a 30-bed AYUSH block and 250 IPD beds. The remaining beds will be vacated gradually,” Patel said.

The hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,195 crore, he said, adding that the OPD has already served nearly 1.44 lakh patients so far.

As per a government statement, the Prime Minister will arrive at Rajkot AIIMS on Sunday afternoon and address a rally at the city's racecourse ground later in the evening.

He will take part in a one-kilometre road show from the old airport to the place of the public gathering, it was said.

During this ceremony, the Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate four more newly constructed AIIMS, located at Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) and Kalyani (West Bengal), Patel said.

The five super-specialty hospitals, including the one in Rajkot, were built by the Center at a cost of Rs 6,300 crore, he said.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and carry out the inauguration of Rs 48,000 crore projects of different state and central departments, such as NHAI, Railways, Power and Petrochemicals, Roads and Construction, ports and health and family welfare, the minister said.

Of these, projects worth Rs 35,700 crore are for Gujarat, while the rest are for other states, he said.

The Prime Minister will launch key projects including power generation projects in Kutch, inauguration of the new Mundra Panipat oil pipeline project, a new cardiology hospital in Vadodara and doubling of the Rajkot-Surendranagar railway line, between others, Patel said.

The Prime Minister will arrive for his visit to Gujarat at the Jamnagar airport late Saturday evening and then stay overnight at the Circuit House after leading a 2-kilometre road show between the two venues.

On Sunday morning, he will offer prayers at Shri Beyt Dwarkadhish Mandir and then inaugurate the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka Island.

“The 2.32 km bridge, comprising 900 meters of double-span cable-stayed central section and a 2.45 km long approach road, was constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore. The four-lane bridge of 27.20 meters wide has 2.50 meters wide paths on each.,” an official statement from the Devbhumi Dwarka administration said on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of this bridge in October 2017 and said that it would serve as a link between old and new Dwarka.

District Collector GT Pandya said the bridge, known as 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge.

Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, almost 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is located.

At present, devotees visiting Beyt Dwarka temple can only travel during the day by boat, while the construction of the bridge will allow them to travel at any time, officials said.

The Prime Minister will also visit Dwarka town and offer prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple before addressing a large gathering nearby.

From this hall, he will inaugurate or inaugurate several projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts, the official statement said.

These projects include the electrification of a 533 km long railway line and the inauguration of two offshore pipelines of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in Vadinar, the statement said.

