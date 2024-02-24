Imran Khan urges IMF to seek election audit before granting new loan – News24





The PTI, along with a few other political parties, completely rejected the elections and declared nationwide protests in response to the conclusion of an agreement between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Party of the Pakistani People (PPP) and its allies. create a coalition government

Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, announced on Friday that he had written to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asking it to conduct an audit of the election results before granting Islamabad a new loan.

“The letter was written to the IMF and will be sent today. If the country gets a loan in such a situation, who will return it? the PTI chief told the media during a hearing on the 190 million pound reference to the Adiala prison.

The previous Prime Minister had warned that the loan would increase poverty and burden the nation.

According to a report by News International, Imran Khan's update regarding the letter was sent a day after PTI Senator Ali Zafar said the party founder chose to write to the international lender, him asking to require an audit of the February 8 election before proceeding. talks with Islamabad regarding a new loan program.

Ignoring his request, the IMF said today that it looked forward to working with the new Pakistani government.

Ishaq Dar, the former finance minister, said the letter was of little importance and was unacceptable if the PTI founder wrote something that was against the interests of the nation.

“Writing anything for personal gain is shameful. The PTI founder’s letter will have no meaning,” Dar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), told media outside the Punjab Assembly.

Pakistan avoided a sovereign debt default last year by securing a $3 billion short-term program from the IMF. It expires next month and getting a new, bigger one is considered the new administration's top priority, according to Geo News.

As the party alleged that votes were rigged following his independent candidacy, Imran Khan's party demanded that the election results be based on Form 45, the results of a single polling station, rather than on Form 47, the consolidated results of a constituency.

