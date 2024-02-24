“Says the one who has lost his mind: PM Modi rejects Rahul Gandhis Varanasi comment





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments that he saw people lying on the road after consuming alcohol in Varanasi. Speaking at a public event in his Lok Sabha constituency, Prime Minister Modi reprimanded Gandhi, saying those who have lost their minds call the children of his Kashi drunkards. “Those who have lost their minds are calling the children of my Kashi (Varanasi) drunkards,” PM Modi said. Prime Minister Modi indirectly called Gandhi the 'Yuvraj' of the Congress' 'Shahi Parivar', accusing him of insulting the people of Varanasi. The Prime Minister added that he would never forget the INDIA bloc's insult to the youth of Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of being family oriented and fearing the talent of young people. “What kind of language is this? They have spent two decades insulting Modi, and now they are venting their frustration on the youth of UP,” the Prime Minister said. PM Modi also criticized the Congress party for leaving Uttar Pradesh behind in terms of development due to family politics, corruption and appeasement. “This is their reality, they are family oriented and afraid of the talent of young people,” PM Modi said. He further attacked the INDIA bloc, saying opposition leaders unite during elections but separate and start criticizing each other when the result is zero. Expressing confidence over the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi predicted that all seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to the NDA as the mood of the entire country is in favor of Modi's guarantee. He also said his third term would be his most intense yet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the INDIA bloc, saying opposition leaders band together during elections only to disband and engage in mutual criticism when the results are unfavorable. He expressed confidence in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, saying the mood of the nation was in favor of “Modi's guarantee” and predicting that all seats in Uttar Pradesh would go to the NDA. The Prime Minister stressed that his “third term” would be characterized by increased intensity and focus. Also read: Byjus investors file suit against Byju Raveendran and others for mismanagement and NCLT failures

