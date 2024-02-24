PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Nashedi Yuva remark: I was shocked | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was shocked when he heard the word nashedi used to describe the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the prince of the Congress family had said that the youth of UP were nashedi. “They spent the decade abusing Modi. But now they are taking their frustration out on the people. Those who do not want to lose their minds call the children of UP, my country, drug addicts. (those who are not in their senses call the young addicts of UP),” PM Modi said, strongly condemning the comment that Rahul Gandhi recently made during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Varanasi on Friday.

“Now that Uttar Pradesh is progressing, the yuvraj of the Congress family has said that the youth of Uttar Pradesh are drug addicts. What is this language,” PM Modi said, adding that no one will forget this insult of youth by the INDI alliance. A person belonging to a dynasty is always threatened by the common force of youth. They only like those who always praise them. And now they have another reason to dislike Uttar Pradesh after the inauguration of Ram Mandir. They don't like the new face of Kashi and Ayodhya. I didn't know that Congress had so much hatred towards Lord Ram. They cannot see or think beyond their family and vote bank, PM Modi said.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

Regarding the INDIA bloc, PM Modi said they meet before every election and then insult each other after getting a zero battery sannata. But they don't know that this time they will have to fight to save even their deposits. UP also decided to hand over all seats to the NDA. Modi's third term will be the strongest in which India will see a new horizon in all its aspects. India will become the world’s third largest economy in the next five years,” PM Modi said.

Why Rahul Gandhi said UP youth are 'drunk and addicted'

When Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Amethi as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through his former constituency, he raised the issue of unemployment. “You (the country's youth) have no work. You are just waving job posters (he pointed to one such poster held by a worker standing next to him). I saw in Varanasi that young men were drunk on the road. This is the future of UP: drinking and dancing on the road at night. On the other hand, there is Ram Mandir. You will see Ambani, Adani but not a backward person, not a Dalit. Why? Because this is not your place. Your It is on the streets that they beg for work. Their job is to count money.

This was the same speech in which Rahul Gandhi asked a journalist whether the owner of his business was an OBC or a Dalit. Then Rahul Gandhi called the journalist near him and said: His owner is a billionaire and will never publish news about Dalits and unemployment. Paper leaks, rising prices, unemployment are your future.